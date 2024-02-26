Road barriers have been placed across two access points to Petaluma’s Lakeville Highway, providing an immediate change to traffic flow that city officials hope will make the stretch safer until a more permanent solution can be found.

The barriers – located at S. McDowell Extension and Pine View Way where they feed into Lakeville – were promised by city officials following the latest deadly crash along that stretch on Thursday, Feb. 1.

That’s when a 79-year-old Sonoma woman, Beverly Kleven, was attempting to turn west onto Lakeville from Pine View Way, where the Kaiser Permanente Petaluma Medical Offices are located, but was struck by an eastbound sedan. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Outrage over the deadly crash was immediate, with residents asking why nothing is being done to make the dangerous highway safer. In particular, two entry points of the two-lane highway lack traffic signals, forcing drivers to pull out in front of cross traffic moving at high speeds.

But Caltrans controls the state highway, and at least one city leader, City Council member Brian Barnacle, blamed the agency outright for dragging its feet on installing a new traffic signal or signals where needed.

“Caltrans has got to understand when there are really dangerous areas we’ve got to act on this,” added City Council member Janice Cader Thompson at a council meeting following the Feb. 1 crash.

But action from Caltrans could take several years, according to the agency. “It takes time to design things and it takes time to get funding for projects,” Caltrans spokesperson Jeff Weiss told the Argus-Courier.

The city can act more quickly on its own to make changes to city-controlled streets, and officials promised swift action to at least lower the chances of a similar crash in the future, resulting in the new barriers.

Drivers now wishing to turn onto Lakeville from either Pine View Way or S. McDowell Extension will be rerouted to S. McDowell Boulevard or Cader Lane, where traffic signals allow safer access.