The battle lines have been drawn over a proposal to close Petaluma Valley Hospital’s Family Birth Center, with a host of supporters of the popular maternity ward gearing up this week to voice their strongest opposition yet.

Expectant mothers, nurse midwives, doulas, obstetric nurses, physicians and other hospital staff are expected to raise concerns over plans to close the unit during a meeting Wednesday of the Petaluma Health Care District, which sold the hospital to Providence health care company two years ago.

Providence wants to close the birth center because it has been unable to recruit the staff necessary to operate the unit safely, particularly anesthesia services.

But opponents say the health care giant is simply trying to cut costs by closing the unit and consolidating obstetrics services at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. In purchasing the hospital from the district, Providence agreed to keep the birth center open until 2025.

“I'm shocked that they're being allowed to even consider this quite honestly,” said Sheri Buda, an obstetrics nurse at Petaluma Valley Hospital.

Buda, who is also a nurse representative with the nurse’s union, the Petaluma Staff Nurse Partnership, said maintaining an obstetrics department at Memorial Hospital is required to maintain the facility’s Level II Regional Trauma Center designation, the highest such designation of any hospital in the county.

“They're trying to roll two units into one to save Memorial and to save their trauma designation,” Buda said. “But it's very much being done at the cost of Petaluma … so Petaluma Valley Hospital and the community of Petaluma have been made the sacrificial lamb to Memorial.”

The Providence proposal is scheduled to be taken up early during Petaluma Health Care District’s meeting Wednesday evening. The meeting, which will also be carried via Zoom, starts at 6 p.m.

Supporters of the maternity ward and hospital staff are expected to rally in front of the district offices at 1425 N. McDowell Blvd, from 3 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Ramona Faith, the Health Care District CEO, said last week that Providence representatives are expected to attend the meeting and that she hopes they will respond to concerns raised by the district about their closure plans.

Faith said the district has asked Providence share everything the provider has done to address the staffing and recruitment challenges to keep the Family Birth Center open.

She said the 2021 asset purchase agreement between Providence and the district stipulates that Providence must operate family birth center and OB services for a minimum of five years and must operate other services in the hospital for a minimum of 20 years.

“So we're in year two and we expect them to be able to come up with solutions to meet their obligations,” Faith said. “We negotiated in good faith, and we may need to come together — Providence, the Petaluma Health Center and the medical community — to discuss strategy strategies in order to continue the operation of the unit.”

Providence representatives declined a request for an interview Monday. Instead, a spokesman forwarded a letter to the editor that was published in The Press Democrat on Feb. 5.

The letter, signed by Laureen Driscoll, Northern California region chief executive for Providence, and Dr. Rajesh Ranadive, chief medical officer at Petaluma Valley Hospital, reiterated the provider’s commitment to patient safety but stressed its difficulty staffing the maternity ward.

The letter said Providence has been unable to secure permanent obstetric anesthesia coverage for the unit and its temporary coverage “will allow us to maintain obstetric services for a short period at the Family Birthing Center.”

Without permanent coverage, Providence said it’s “clear that we will not be able to continue to operate the Family Birthing Center safely in the coming years. As such, we believe the right thing to do is to close the Family Birthing Center and combine obstetrics services at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in Sonoma County.”

Dr. Erin Helgerson, a Petaluma Health Center family doctor who often delivers babies at the birth center, said that move would endanger moms and babies. Helgerson said the plan follows a pattern of labor and delivery units at hospitals across the country.

“It’s been shown that as a result there are more emergency deliveries, with high mother and infant mortalities,” Helgerson said. “And this disproportionately affects women of color. In our community, that’s Latina mothers.”

Helgerson said the hospital’s birth center has an excellent reputation, with low rates of caesarean births, or C-sections. She said the birth center also does vaginal birth after caesarean delivery, or VBACs, “which not a lot of hospitals do.”

Rebecca McLeod-Marquez, a nurse midwife at Petaluma Health Center who also does deliveries at the hospital, said the loss of the birth center would have repercussions across the region.

“There’s a huge geographic area between downtown Santa Rosa and Marin General,” she said, adding that Sonoma Valley Hospital no longer has a labor and delivery unit.

Both Helgerson and McLeod-Marquez said the Petaluma birthing center often gets Kaiser patients who receive their prenatal care at Kaiser medical offices in Petaluma but don’t make it all the way to Santa Rosa to deliver.

“They’re on the road and they realize, oh geez, they’re not going to make it and they end up having their baby with us,” McLeod-Marquez said.

She said there are also mother in southern Sonoma County who are planning home births but sometimes in cases of emergency deliveries end up going to Petaluma Valley Hospital.

“It really impacts the choices for pregnant people,” McLeod-Marquez said. “It’s going to have a big impact. You don’t want to be 45 minutes away from a hospital when you’re planning a home birth.

Providence officials insist they’ve one everything they can to keep the unit open but can no longer operate it safely.

Helger and others disagree. “It’s sad that women’s health isn’t prioritized in this country like it should be,” she said.

