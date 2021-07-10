Battle over Rohnert Park fireworks ban: Threats, abusive comments, police patrols and fire outside councilman’s home

One councilwoman said she was called a racial slur. A resident said a man sent a threatening message, including a picture of his stockpile of firearms.

And then, late on the Fourth of July, Rohnert Park Councilman Willy Linares said he woke up to find the garbage can outside his home filled with fireworks and set ablaze.

Rohnert Park council members and community members say those instances and others are part of a pattern of threats and abuse that has inflamed an increasingly hostile divide over the future of firework sales in the city of 43,000.

The debate has played out online, where social media posts and pages dedicated to that question have at times devolved into personal attacks and alleged conspiracies.

It reached the fronts of some fireworks stands, where vendors said they were harassed by those who favor banning pyrotechnics.

And it has extended into neighborhoods, where the city’s police officers have increased patrols outside council members’ homes in response to concerns about their safety.

The three council representatives who voted for the ban say the hostility has been fueled by racial tensions and unease about a shift in political power at the top of Rohnert Park government.

Linares, one of the newly elected trio that approved the fireworks ban in late April on a 3-2 vote, publicly condemned the fire in his garbage can as a hate crime.

“As an elected official and one of the two people of color on our council that has now experienced a hate crime, my community needs me to speak up,” Linares said during a special council meeting Tuesday night about the fireworks ban. The council voted unanimously that night to move ahead with the Sept. 14 referendum election.

Fireworks sales and use went forward in the city this holiday after ban opponents managed to gather enough signatures from Rohnert Park voters over several weeks to force the city to shelve the council-approved moratorium and put the matter to a public vote.

Proponents, including Linares, Mayor Gerard Giudice and Vice Mayor Jackie Elward, describe the ban as a precaution long overdue in the face of drought conditions and extreme wildfire risks. Rohnert Park was one of only two Sonoma County cities that permitted fireworks this Fourth of July.

Opponents, however, say the ban would cut off a key source of funding for local nonprofits and sports teams. Fireworks also don’t pose the kind of wildfire risk that ban proponents describe, they say.

It wasn’t until Linares took to Instagram on July 4 to decry in a personal tone the fire outside of his home that city officials began to reveal the extent to which they experienced a raft of heated and threatening comments made on social media and emails.

Elward, Councilwoman Susan Hollingsworth Adams and Julie Royes, a Rohnert Park resident, all said they received communication that felt threatening enough for them to forward to police.

Elward said some of the comments were inflammatory, accusing her of trying to destroy the city she represents and inciting reckless use of fireworks.

Hollingsworth said she reported a former resident’s threats to fill the streets with fireworks from out of state.

Royes, who rallied support for the ban through an online form, said someone opposed to the ban sent her a picture of his stockpile of guns. Other messages were extremely derogatory and misogynistic, she said.

Royes sees the new sway held by the council majority as a pivotal factor in the rift over the fireworks ban. The majority is more diverse and progressive than Rohnert Park has seen in its 59-year history.

“For some people, it feels like they’re losing control and power to the unfamiliar last name, the different color of skin, and also to folks that they deem new residents to the city,” Royes said. “Change is really hard. But I really believe in our new leadership team and ultimately I do believe in our community.”

Opponents of the fireworks ban are mounting a campaign to preserve what they see as a valued community tradition and source of income for civic groups. They have disavowed any violence or harassment.

“We support freedom, and the legal and safe usage of safe & sane fireworks,” said Alexis Simpson, a member of the Rancho Cotate High School Music Boosters. The club is one of 17 groups that rely on fireworks sales to generate revenue for their programs. Last year, they grossed a record $698,000, according to a city estimate.

“We do not support or condone criminal acts, or harassment, whether coming from pro-ban or anti-ban individuals,” Simpson said.

This story, about the threats and abusive rhetoric that have colored the fireworks debate in Rohnert Park, is based on prior interviews with Linares and Giudice and new interviews with Elward, Hollingsworth Adams, Assistant City Manager Don Schwartz and Aaron Johnson, the longtime deputy chief of the city’s Department of Public Safety, as well as two residents on opposite sides of the incendiary issue.