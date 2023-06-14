Three teams of activists came by dark to the Petaluma Poultry processing plant. They dressed in garb similar to that of employees to go undetected.

They intercepted an incoming flatbed truck and made off with live chickens being transported to the Lakeville Highway slaughterhouse, Sonoma County’s largest such facility.

This wasn’t the first time they had struck — four are currently facing criminal charges for alleged burglaries of Sonoma County poultry farms.

Members of Berkeley-based Direct Action Everywhere, an activist group whose mission is to spotlight what they believe to be animal cruelty, protested in front of Petaluma Poultry beginning in the early morning hours Tuesday.

They objected to what they described as abysmal conditions at Petaluma Poultry and several of its suppliers.

Representatives of the group, which claimed responsibility for the actions on social media later Tuesday, said most of the birds — 18 in total — had been removed from a flatbed truck that delivered chickens for slaughter. Its driver had already departed, they said.

Seven were from another truck that was intercepted at a nearby intersection en route to the 50-plus-year-old company, owned by meat giant Perdue Farms Inc. The truck’s driver became enraged and reportedly sped off, running a red light to get free of the activists.

Mike Levengood, chief animal care officer for Perdue Farms, said in a statement to The Press Democrat that trespassers had put “associates, animals and themselves (protesters) in harm’s way.”

“As an industry leader in animal care, Perdue maintains an open dialogue with credible animal welfare organizations, and we continue to learn from each other in a constructive way for the continuous improvement of animal care,” Levengood said in his statement.

“Their (the protesters’) actions on our property were not only dangerous and illegal, but unwarranted and grossly misinformed.”

Direct Action Everywhere members disagree.

Many of the chickens had scratches, scabs and lacerations on their bodies — a condition not observed during previous actions — as well as a painful footpad infection known as “bumblefoot,” one longtime activist said.

At least three were found later to have high fevers, said the woman, Zoe Rosenberg, a Cal Berkeley student from San Luis Obispo.

"Hours before dawn on Tuesday, eight animal liberation activists entered the Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse facility in Sonoma County, California, disguised as workers, with the aim of rescuing as many chickens as possible..."



Read the full story by @natashalennard.… pic.twitter.com/jkyBhmi8vg — Direct Action Everywhere (@DxEverywhere) June 13, 2023

The Press Democrat was not able to confirm the conditions of the animals.

The protest, which eventually amassed 200 or more protesters, is among numerous unauthorized entries to commercial poultry operations in Sonoma County involving Petaluma Poultry, purveyor of Rosie Organic and Rocky Free Range chickens sold widely at major groceries and food retailers.

Direct Action Everywhere members said unauthorized entry is legally defensible if it’s necessary to save lives, as in the case where someone breaks a car window to rescue an overheated dog inside.

“We have repeatedly reported Petaluma Poultry,” but no one has taken action to protect the birds, Rosenberg said. “We have the right to take action to save those sick birds.”

Though a small number of people were part of the original entry at the facility, which occurred about 12:30 a.m., other like-minded people attending an Animal Liberation Conference in Berkeley this week caught wind and headed to the site to support the action until about 200 were assembled, Rosenberg said.

Most of them later headed north to Santa Rosa and the Sonoma County Hall of Justice to protest the refusal of local law enforcement to prosecute Petaluma Poultry and its suppliers despite what Direct Action press liaison Alison Morikawa Barnard contends is “substantial evidence of animal cruelty” at their facilities.

Dayna Ghirardelli, executive director of the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, said she was alerted to Tuesday’s incident and was aware of the Berkeley conference at which Direct Action Everywhere demonstrated tactics for open rescue.

“Regardless of the situation it’s trespassing and theft,” she said, adding that demonstrators “don’t have cause, especially in this case.”

She said she understood the birds taken “were actually in good shape,” though laypeople may not appreciate how poultry chickens are raised.

“It looks good for the extremists and the animal activities on camera, and they can do whatever they want to it,” Ghirardelli said.