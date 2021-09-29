Bay Area Air Quality Management District offering $1,200 to buy back older vehicles

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is offering a $1,200 incentive to residents who turn in their older vehicles for scrapping.

The Vehicle Buy Back Program will pay residents who give up their 1997 or older model cars and small trucks to reduce air pollution caused by vehicle exhaust, according to the district.

To be eligible, vehicles also must be operable, registered in the Bay Area for at least 24 months and recently have passed a smog check. For more information on eligibility, visit baaqmd.gov/vbb.

After owners determine their vehicles are eligible, they can contact a dismantler from the district’s list to make an appointment to sell the car or truck. Sonoma County residents can call Environmental Engineering in Santa Rosa at 855-343-7314 or Pick-N-Pull in Windsor at 800-727-2708.

The program was established to reduce fine particles and ozone precursors found in vehicle exhaust that cause smog, as well as reduce carbon dioxide, the district said.

Since 1996, the program has retired over 90,000 cars, vans, pickups and SUVs.

“For each pre-1997 vehicle removed from Bay Area roads, an estimated 75 pounds of air pollution is prevented from being emitted into the air annually,” the district said in a news release.

The State of California operates a related program that pays residents up to $1,500 to retire vehicles that do not pass a smog check. For more on that program, visit bar.ca.gov/consumer/consumer_assistance_program.