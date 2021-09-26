Bay Area anchor Frank Somerville reportedly 'suspended indefinitely' by KTVU

KTVU news anchor Frank Somerville has again been removed from the air, according to reporting from The Mercury News.

Somerville, 63, has reportedly been "suspended indefinitely" by Channel 2 management, following a disagreement over ongoing coverage of the Gabby Petito missing person and homicide case.

The conflict reportedly came to a head after the body of Petito had been discovered in Wyoming earlier this week, after she had been reported missing while on a cross country camping trip with her boyfriend.

The search for Petito has sparked a nationwide media frenzy, though some in the journalism industry, most prominently MSNBC's Joy Reid, have argued the attention it has received as undue. Roy is among those who believe coverage of Petito's disappearance is an example of the media phenomenon late journalist and broadcaster Gwen Ifill described as "missing White woman syndrome," during which the media provides a lopsided focus on missing white women and girls without providing equal coverage for similar cases of missing women of color.

Somerville, who is the father of a Black adopted daughter, reportedly shared these beliefs, desiring to add a brief tagline critiquing the extraordinary media coverage Petito's story had garnered at the end of a planned straight news report updating the details of the case. His request reportedly sparked disagreement with KTVU news director Amber Eikel, who said the tagline was inappropriate. Somerville was reportedly informed by station management of his "indefinite suspension" the next day.

The news comes mere weeks after Somerville returned to KTVU airwaves following an unexplained nine-week absence from the station's "The Ten O'Clock News" show. Immediately prior to his summer absence, Somerville repeatedly slurred and tripped over his words while reading off a teleprompter during a May 30 newscast.

A spokesperson for KTVU could not be reached for comment.