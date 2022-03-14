Bay Area experts discuss ‘State of Black housing’ in virtual panel

Policies that have made it harder for Black residents to own homes in Sonoma County and efforts to reverse the impact of those practices were among the topics covered during a virtual panel event Monday evening.

The event was hosted by the Sonoma County chapter of the NAACP in partnership with the Sonoma County Black Forum.

Panelists included Nicole Montojo, a housing research analyst at the Othering & Belonging Institute at the University of California, Berkeley.

She discussed how racial covenants, or restrictions in housing deeds that prevented homes from being sold to people of color, used to limit which neighborhoods Black residents could live in across the Bay Area.

“For people of color, their options were extremely limited,” Montojo said.

Real estate agents who steered prospective home-buyers away from predominately white neighborhoods, as well as opposition to affordable housing developments rooted in discriminatory assumptions about who may live there, are among the other factors that have made it more difficult for Black residents to attain housing, Montojo said.

Monet Boyd, a staff planner for the Bay Area Regional Health Inequities Initiative, spoke about the initiative’s Black Housing Advisory Task Force.

Black renters face the highest housing burden in Sonoma County at 68%. Tomorrow is the State of Black Housing in Sonoma... Posted by NAACP Santa Rosa-Sonoma on Sunday, March 13, 2022

The group is currently seeking support for a $500 million regional Black housing fund that would include contributions from the state and individual counties in the Bay Area, Boyd said. The fund would invest in Black-led housing developments to increase housing for Black families, among other tasks, she said.

“This fund will change the material conditions for Black people in the Bay Area,” Boyd said.

Evan White, executive director of the California Policy Lab, a nonpartisan research institute that uses data to inform public policy, also was part of the panel.

Kirstyne Lange, an equity consultant and the first vice president of the local NAACP chapter, and former Commission on Human Rights Chair D’mitra Smith, moderated the event.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.