Bay Area experts warn boaters, visitors to watch for whales, seal pups

The Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary is advising those visiting the coast or motoring its waters be on the lookout for migrating whales and fragile seal pups.

Boaters along the coast, especially in nearby San Francisco and Tomales bays, are reminded to maintain at least 300 feet of distance from whales, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Gray whales are at particularly high risk of collision, scientists say, often traveling close to shore, while humpback whales have also begun feeding in nearby waters. Seafarers should avoid cutting across a whale’s path, making sudden speed or directional changes and getting between a whale cow and her calf.

Meanwhile, on the shore, the marine sanctuary is alerting the public to also keep at least 300 feet of distance from harbor seal pups amid the springtime pupping season.

Each year, healthy seal pups are separated from their mothers by people who mistake them for orphans. The presence of a person or dog near a pup can prevent a mother from reuniting with her young, and such disturbance can result in the pup’s death.

“The rule of thumb is, if a seal reacts to your presence by raising its head, you are too close,” said Jan Roletto, Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary biologist. “Avoid eye contact and back away slowly until it no longer notices you.”

Concerned beachgoers can report suspected orphaned or injured pups to a park ranger, or to the Marine Mammal Center at 415-289-SEAL, the Point Reyes National Seashore at 415-464-5170 and the NOAA Enforcement Hotline 800-853-1964.

Mayor’s April challenge: Conserve water and make Petaluma the most “water wise” city in U.S.

Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett is joining mayors across the country for a nationwide water saving competition. Barrett is asking residents to commit to managing their water resources more wisely, with the hopes of making Petaluma the nation’s most “water wise” city.

The annual challenge, April 1- 30, is a nonprofit community service campaign meant to inspire residents to make a series of pledges to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution and save energy. The program was started 10 years ago by a handful of mayors who were looking for alternative ways to engage their residents more deeply about water use.

To participate, go to mywaterpledge.com, and make a series of online pledges to conserve water on behalf of Petaluma. Cities with the highest percentage of residents who take the challenge in their population category enter a chance to win $3,000 toward utility bills, along with hundreds of other prizes. In addition, residents can also nominate a Petaluma-based charity to receive a new hybrid vehicle.

“In Petaluma we know how important water is,” Barrett said in a news release. “Now, with our reservoirs at only 60% of capacity, it is critical that we continue to use water sparingly and continue to conserve this precious resource—our future depends on it!”

Library offering virtual programs for teens five days a week

Local teens can now take their pick among a full week of free virtual classes and meet-ups offered by the Sonoma County Library.

There are seven classes, scheduled Monday through Friday each week at either 12:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. The options include a Friday gaming session, mid-week clubs to discuss social justice or anime, a girls’ coding club and virtual science field trips. Teens can also take advantage of Monday drop-in sessions to chat with librarians or join the Tuesday Pride Club for queer teens and allies.

Registration for the virtual sessions can be found under the “Programs/Virtual Events” tab on the library’s website, events.sonomalibrary.org/events. The library also offers a virtual teen space on the platform Discord, accessible by either signing up for a virtual event or emailing teens@sonomalibrary.org.