Bay Area health officers call for return to in-person school in the fall

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase joined 10 other Bay Area health officers on Friday in calling for the return of full-time, in-person instruction at local schools this fall.

Though Mase said the pandemic is far from over, she said sending kids back to Sonoma County classrooms poses no significant threat to the community. What’s more, the county has had great success in vaccinating and protecting the most vulnerable local residents, including residents of senior care facilities, she said.

One of the key reasons why students were not allowed to go to school was to prevent classroom outbreaks that would then spread to older more vulnerable people. That is no longer a concern, Mase said.

“I’m confident that by the fall it will be safe to have children back in classrooms,” she said. “The risks of keeping children, particularly our young children, in remote educational settings will outweigh the risks of having them back in school together.”

On Friday, Mase joined health officers of eight other Bay Area counties, as well as that of Santa Cruz County and Berkeley, in urging made the call to resume full-time classroom learning.

Officials said public health researchers, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health all agree the risk of transmission among children wearing masks is very low, even with reduced spacing between desks.

Kathryn Pack, health program manager for the county's epidemiology team, said Friday there’s been no significant increase in cases from kids returning to classes on a part-time basis.

“Since many of the local schools have returned to in-person education we have not seen a spike in cases related to on-campus, school transmission,” Pack said.

New cases among young people have been more associated with youth sports than the classroom, Mase said.

Dr. Andrew Coren, the health officer in Mendocino County, said some new cases there have also been tied to youth sports, though not from the sports activity itself. Coren said cases have been associated with kids gathering after playing sports.

Sonoma County Schools Chief Steve Herrington said he supports Mase’s call for full-time, in-person learning in the fall. Herrington said the advice echoes guidance from state health experts who say in-person learning is safe if vaccination rates are high and there are no significant virus surges.

"By July, we expect to receive updated guidance from the California Department of Public Health that will help schools understand what precautions, such as masking, might still be in place,“ Herrington said, adding that county education officials over the summer will work closely with local school leaders and teachers to prepare for full-time, in-person fall instruction.

Paul Gullixson, a spokesman for the county health department, said vaccination rates among the county’s 12- to 15-year-olds are increasing at a significant clip. After two weeks, more than 30% of kids in this age group have received their first coronavirus vaccinations.

There’s a lot of optimism that by the fall that critical age group will be at a really safe level,“ Gullixson said.

The recommendation for full-time, in-person instruction by the fall comes as the state plans to end its complex, four-tier pandemic restrictions plan on June 15 and fully reopen the state economy, so long as vaccine supply remains sufficient to meet demand and hospitalization rates are stable and low.

Local health officials said that in the Bay Area and other parts of the state the consequences and risk of classroom transmission, already low, have decreased even further as local transmission rates have fallen.

The county said a complete return to the classroom will be facilitated by guidance from the state Department of Public Health, with the goal of limiting the spread of infection. Requirements are likely to include face coverings, basic cleaning, enhanced ventilation, and other measures, officials said.

Many schools are already implementing these practices for part-time in-person instruction.

Sonoma County health officials on Friday urged local residents to get vaccinated and not to let their guard down. Officials said most new COVID-19 cases are being found among 20- to 29-year-olds, followed by those between 30 and 39. Also, the majority of those cases are occurring among people who are not vaccinated.

Pack said gatherings continue to be a significant source of transmission. “And all of the cases among recent gatherings are among unvaccinated” people. “So the need to to get those younger age groups vaccinated is really something that we’re seeing coming out of our recent cases.”

Mase and Pack stressed that the local vaccination rollout has protected the county’s most vulnerable residents, with more than 90% of people 70 or older being inoculated with at least one shot.

“Though we are seeing cases in the unvaccinated, younger age groups, COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths continue to remain low, which demonstrates the protective effect of vaccines in preventing negative outcomes among individuals who are at greatest risk,” Pack said.

