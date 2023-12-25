For more information or to file a complaint

A recent increase in wood smoke pollution in the region has led Bay Area air quality regulators to order a wintertime Spare the Air Alert for Tuesday, banning wood burning indoors and outdoors.

“Smoke from increased wood burning combined with light winds and low overnight temperatures is expected to cause unhealthy air quality. High pressure over northern California will act like a lid, trapping smoke at ground level,” the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said in a news release announcing the alert.

The agency safeguards air quality across the nine-county Bay Area.

There’s a possibility that offshore winds could push the air pollution further inland toward the Central Valley.

Wood smoke contains carcinogens such as particulate matter, benzene and formaldehyde that are harmful when inhaled and exposure to the smoke has been linked to increased risk of heart attacks and serious respiratory illnesses.

“The fine particulate pollution in wood smoke is especially harmful for children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions. Fine particulate pollution can cause immediate health impacts such as triggering an asthma attack or other respiratory distress,” according to the release.

The wood burning ban governs residents and business in the region and includes fireplaces, wood stoves, pellet stoves, outdoor fire pits or “other wood-burning devices.”

Residents may use either a wood stove or fireplace in their homes if that is the only source of heat. The stove or fireplace must be EPA-certified or pellet-fueled and registered with the Air District to qualify. Open-hearth fireplaces do not qualify.

First-time violators may face a $100 ticket or instead take a wood smoke awareness course to learn about the health impacts and the weather conditions that lead to unhealthy winter air quality. Second violations are subject to a $500 ticket, with ticket costs increasing for subsequent violations.

