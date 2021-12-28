Bay Area starting to see same omicron surge slamming the rest of nation

Sonoma County is in the early stages of its winter surge of COVID-19, as new infections — many now driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant — continue to increase, local officials said Monday.

UC Berkeley infectious disease expert Dr. John Swartzberg confirmed the Bay Area and California are now following the same winter surge that’s plagued other U.S. states.

“Here in California, and specifically in the Bay Area, we’re starting to go through our surge, experiencing what the rest of the country is experiencing,” Swartzberg said, adding that the omicron mutation is now causing about 80% of new infections nationally.

Sonoma County health officials said the latest average infection rate is about 16 new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s far lower than the nearly 45 new infections per 100,000 residents last year at this time, but omicron is only now getting things started in the Bay Area, Swartzberg said.

“The pandemic is clearly here in California, in the Bay Area and in all the counties,” he said. “The numbers are increasing and increasing rapidly. We can anticipate by the middle of January an increase in hospitalizations.”

On Monday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people who test positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic should isolate for 5 days, instead of the 10 days previously recommended. The CDC said that 5-day isolation period should be followed by 5 days of masking when in public.

The agency said the majority of coronavirus transmission generally occurs 1-2 days prior to the onset of symptoms and 2-3 days after.

Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer, said the change responds to evidence that people exposed to the omicron variant become infected faster. “People become cases more quickly,” she said.

The speed at which omicron can spread renders less effective the task of traditional contact tracing — where public health workers seek to track the source and trajectory of infections, Mase said.

Kathryn Pack, health program manager for the county’s epidemiology team, said cases have been “steadily increasing” over the past few days. Pack said gatherings from the recent Thanksgiving holiday resulted in a “blip” of new cases, though not nearly as significant as last year.

But that was before omicron was detected locally.

According to the county’s COVID-19 data website, 13 cases of omicron have been detected locally. However, officials said because of the lag in genotyping, that number is likely much higher. Omicron was first detected in Sonoma County on Dec. 17.

“We know that omicron is in Sonoma County and in the Bay Area,” Mase said. "Having this new variant, we are likely to see a greater surge than last year.“

But Mase said that with so many people vaccinated, hopefully there won’t be as many people who are hospitalized or who die from their infections.

Last winter was the deadliest period of the nearly 2-year pandemic, with 51, 68, and 32 residents succumbing to virus-related illness in December, January and February, respectively.

In October of this year, 11 Sonoma County residents died of COVID-19, compared to 19 during the same month last year. Last month saw 4 deaths, compared to 20 last November. This month, the virus has claimed two lives, compared to 51 last December, though a weeks-long lag in reporting pandemic deaths is likely to increase the current month’s total.

The latest death was reported Monday, an unvaccinated woman between 70 and 80 years old with underlying health conditions, who died Dec. 8. That brings the pandemic’s death toll in Sonoma County to 418.

Swartzberg, the UC Berkeley infectious disease expert, said there’s a growing body of scientific evidence that omicron causes less severe illness than the delta variant, which dominated pandemic infections for much of 2021. But he said because omicron is far more infectious, we could end up seeing a significant number of infections and deaths.

Mase stressed the importance of getting boosters for fully-vaccinated residents who haven’t already done so. She said those who have not been vaccinated or have only received one shot should get their first and second doses.

With the New Year’s holiday fast approaching, Mase said residents should try to avoid indoor gatherings and large gatherings in general. She added that masking is as crucial now as it has been throughout the pandemic.

Sonoma CountyYou can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.