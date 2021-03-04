Beach Hazard warning issued for Sonoma Coast
Bay Area weather officials are urging caution at the beach Thursday, including along the Sonoma County coastline, as a large swell brings increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents.
A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect through Friday at 3 a.m., for west and northwest-facing beaches. High surf may follow the expiration of the hazards statement Friday.
A swell of about 8 to 11 feet is expected, occurring approximately every 16 seconds.
Sneaker waves that sweep unsuspecting beach-goers into the ocean can be deadly, said Matt Meahle, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Cold water that can cause an involuntary gasp reflex or even cardiac arrest due to shock contributes to the likelihood of drowning during this season.
Multiple people have died this winter after being pulled into the ocean walking along Bay Area coastlines.
“Unfortunately, beaches tend to be one of our most deadly spots,” Meahle said.
People should avoid fishing from coastal jetties and venturing out onto rocks while the hazards statement is in effect, officials said. And as always, people should also never turn their backs to the ocean.
