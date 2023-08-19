Three black bear cubs captured earlier this month in a South Lake Tahoe neighborhood are “all doing really good” at Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue, their temporary home in Petaluma, according to a state wildlife official.

The cubs were brought to the rehabilitation center after being captured along with their mother Aug. 4. Their mother is known to officials as 64F and is one of the bears responsible for at least 21 home break-ins in the Tahoe area since 2022, officials said.

Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue is one of four wildlife rehabilitation facilities in the state permitted to rehabilitate bears and was the only one with space for the bears.

The mother bear, deemed a “conflict bear” after losing her fear of people, was sent to a wildlife sanctuary in Springfield, Colorado, because California doesn’t have sanctuary space for such animals, according to Jordan Traverso, deputy director of Fish & Wildlife’s office of communications, education and outreach.

Since officials believe the cubs joined their mother in the break-ins, the California Department of Fish & Wildlife hopes that at the Petaluma center they will unlearn that “conflict” behavior and be able to be released back into the wild, Traverso said.

“There’s no human interaction, it’s totally the opposite,” Traverso said of the rehabilitation, adding that bears must maintain their natural fear of humans in order to be able to be released in the wild.

The initial examination of the cubs showed one had an injury to its foot and leg. Traverso believes it was hit by a car, but said the prognosis is good for the bear’s recovery.

Video of the cubs in their outdoor enclosure shows all three running, climbing and playing.

Traverso, who spoke on behalf of Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue, said the facility is teaching the bears to forage for food by creating an obstacle course with berries or salmon hidden high in trees and under logs and rocks.

“The hope is that they will be able to relearn how to be a bear and eventually be released into the wild, that’s the goal.“

The cubs’ mother is one of several large black bears who were recently misidentified by the public as “Hank the Tank,” though 64F is not the same bear as Hank, a male black bear seen roaming the South Lake Tahoe area since 2022, according to Ann Bryant, executive director of Tahoe-area nonprofit BEAR League.

“The bear that is in Colorado is not Hank,” Bryant said. “Hank is well known in the community, but Hank is not a break-in bear.”

Hank was initially blamed for the beak-ins caused by 64F, though he was cleared of all charges through DNA testing and was moved out of town last year, Bryant said.

Through its hotline, 530-525-PAWS, the league’s team of trained aversion specialists responds to calls from Tahoe-area residents dealing with bear conflicts and works with local law enforcement, Animal Control and Fish & Wildlife officers to keep bears out of places they do not belong.

Bryant says she has known about 64F, who she dubbed “Buddha Bear,” for years and was thrilled with the outcome of her and the cubs’ capture.

“It’s terribly sad to take the cubs away from their mother and the mother away from her cubs, that was really hard, but we try to tell everybody it’s better than the cubs being permanently captive,” she said. “And they would be separated from their mother by next spring anyway, this will let them be wild and free.”