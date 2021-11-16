Bears could become more common sight in the towns of Sonoma County, wildlife experts say

Place yourself between a mother and her cub or attempt to approach them.

Run, but if the bear follows, stop and hold your ground. Bears will chase ﬂeeing animals.

Drop your pack — it can provide protection for your back and prevent a bear from accessing your food.

Allow the bear access to your food. Getting your food will only encourage the bear and make the problem worse for others.

Be especially cautious if you see a female with cubs.

If the bear is stationary, move away slowly and sideways; this allows you to keep an eye on the bear and avoid tripping. Moving sideways is also nonthreatening to bears.

Make yourself look as large as possible (for example, move to higher ground).

Stay calm and remember that most bears do not want to attack you; they usually just want to be left alone.

Remain still; stand your ground but slowly wave your arms and talk to it in low tones so it knows you’re not a threat.

It was not quite noon on Sunday, and the scene at 6th and I Streets in Petaluma was starting to resemble a circus.

Families and dog walkers lined the streets, casting their gazes in the direction of a redwood grove a block away. One question could be heard over and over:

“Where is it?”

“It” was a good-sized black bear, which, having been spotted in the neighborhood seven hours earlier, had taken refuge in the tallest of those redwoods.

A young man named Dustin monitored its movements with a pair of binoculars. Beside him, a woman helped a young girl spot the bear.

“See there, to the right of the trunk,” she said, “he’s the black blob.”

Several motorists slowed to ask, “Is it still up there?”

It was. The hirsute tourist made himself at home in the tree until the crowds had dispersed and the sun set. Shortly before 10 p.m., it climbed down and ambled off in the direction of the Petaluma Golf and Country Club, according to an announcement from the city’s police department.

Sunday’s excitement followed a string of bear sightings last May on the outskirts of Sebastopol and Cotati. On May 13, black bear weighing between 200 and 300 pounds posted up in a homeowner’s tree just a few blocks from downtown San Anselmo, in Marin County.

What is to be made of these ursine encounters? Is the number of black bears in Sonoma County increasing? When residents do encounter one of these highly intelligent creatures, how should they react?

“Really the best thing to do is just give thanks, back off, and let the bear do what it does,” said Meghan Walla-Murphy, a wildlife ecologist, tracker and independent consultant. She is also the leader of the North Bay Bear Collaborative, a group of public agencies, conservation groups and private landowners dedicated to educating residents on how to deal with an expected rise in the numbers of black bears in the North Bay.

Like much of California, said Walla-Murphy, Sonoma County was predominantly a grizzly bear country, until that species was exterminated in the Golden State a century ago. Black bears have been filling that vacuum ever since, “moving into these areas where bears once were, and then weren’t.”

Humboldt and Mendocino counties have “extraordinarily” high populations of black bears, she said. While scientists are still researching the question, “what we believe is happening is that black bears are starting to colonize the North Bay, and Sonoma County.”

The group is intent on teaching people how to live safely among bears — to prepare them for, among other things, the excitement that gripped Petaluma on Sunday.

First and foremost, it provides guidance on how to keep bears out cities and towns, to begin with. Residents can do this by avoiding the kind of attractive nuisances likely to lure wild animals into neighborhoods. That education includes tips on how to safeguard vineyards, orchards and chicken coops, for instance, and what to do with their trash.

One member of the collaborative is Recology. In parts of the county where bears are likeliest to roam, said Walla-Murphy — homes backing up to Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, for instance — that agency’s trucks are now picking up trash and recycling during the day, rather than first thing in the morning, so residents need not leave their garbage out overnight.

While the North Bay Bear Collaborative has yet to complete the study that will come closer to determining the population of black bears in the county, it makes sense to “get in the mindset” that bears in area neighborhoods “is something that will keep happening,” said Katie Woolery, assistant animal care director at Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue (which is not a member of that consortium.)

While the problem isn’t as bad as in the Sierra Nevada, where residents must put their trash in metal lockers, it’s not a good idea “to leave food out for feral cats,” she said. In addition to enticing unwanted raccoons and skunks, that sustenance might attract a much bigger animal.

“The stakes are just a little higher.”

Walla-Murphy, of Occidental, was in North Carolina over the weekend. Her phone began blowing up Sunday morning, with reports of the bear in Petaluma.

It made perfect sense that folks got excited, she said. “Bears are amazing. That’s why I’ve dedicated a lot of my to learning about them.”

But that excitement scared the bruin, and drove it into the tree. Once there, she said, “what he was waiting for was quiet, so he felt safe enough to come down and get out of town.”

Around 11:15 a.m., Greg Martinelli, lands program manager for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, noticed that the bear “was getting fatigued. He started to lay across some branches — his feet were actually dangling.

“I knew then we were probably in this for the long haul.”

In the end, that was a good thing, he concluded. A large bear on the streets of Petaluma on a Sunday afternoon was not optimal.

“For him to stay in the tree until dark, when everything quieted down,” said Martinelli, “that was the best scenario.”

