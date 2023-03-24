(Rumor has it lines are shorter Monday to Thursday and during the evenings at the Windsor brewpub location.)

Once inside, guests are allotted two and a half hours at the pub, three “Youngers” (10-ounce pours) and two bottles of Pliny to take home.

Hours: Both brewpubs will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through April 6. Pliny will be available each day until the brewpub runs out of that day’s allocation. Customers can expect long wait times to get into the brewpubs with lines starting to form around 5 a.m. or earlier.

Beer fans who lined up early — very early — Friday in front of Santa Rosa’s Russian River Brewing Co. said it was the coldest year yet for the annual pilgrimage to get some of the highly coveted Pliny the Younger triple IPA .

“It’s more than just the beer. It’s about the people. It’s about going to local places. It’s transformed into a whole experience,” said Christopher Jaramillo from Upland. He and his wife drove up from Southern California and got in line at 12:15 a.m. They were near the front of the line for Friday’s first in-person Pliny release.

Pliny the Younger 2023 release is less than two hours away. Covering with @sedwards380 #plinytheyounger pic.twitter.com/LXY1viAGYW — Christopher Chung (@cchungphoto) March 24, 2023

It was their ninth year for what’s become their traditional weekend getaway, and this time, they brought a portable heater, which made the experience much better, Jaramillo said.

It was cold

By 6 a.m., the temperature had dropped to 34 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A frost advisory expired at 9 a.m.

By 8 a.m., the line snaked to the corner of Fourth Street and north up D Street like a thirsty serpent. Some rested comfortably in lounge chairs, sipping coffee and chatting with friends. One person brought a guitar. Others carried sleeping bags and blankets and all were dressed warmly.

John Ediger came from Half Moon Bay with three friends to wait in line for the Pliny release. They played soft rock on a portable speaker and that made the wait go faster, Ediger said.

For him, the annual Pliny release is just as much about camaraderie as it is about the beer, he said. “It’s a chance to hang out with my buddies,” friends he’s known for 25 years.

The brewpub opened its doors at about 10:30 a.m. and Lindsey Waddell was the first person inside. Waddell, who has been first in line for the annual release many times (he said he’s lost count), entered to cheers from Russian River Brewing staff.

Once inside, patrons are allotted two and a half hours at the pub, three “Youngers” (10-ounce pours) and two bottles of Pliny to take home.

The release is also happening Friday at Russian River Brewing’s Windsor location. Both brewpubs will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through April 6, and Pliny will be available each day until the brewpub runs out of that day’s allocation.

What is Pliny the Younger?

Produced by Russian River Brewing Co. since in 2005, Pliny the Younger is the first-ever triple IPA, with three times the hops and a higher alcohol content than its single IPA and double IPA siblings.

Making Pliny the Younger is an expensive, time-intensive endeavor that involves copious amounts of malt, hops, tank space and labor. So despite the beer’s celebrity status, it’s produced in limited quantities and available for just two weeks per year.

While the beer’s base recipe stays the same each year, the hop profile varies depending on the prior year’s hop crop. This year, there are no less than eight hop varieties in Pliny the Younger, including Simcoe, Amarillo, a New Zealand hop called Nectaron, a French hop with distinct strawberry notes called Elixir and others from the Pacific Northwest.

“The goal is to have a fresh fruit salad aroma and flavor to the beer, all coming from the hops,” said Vinnie Cilurzo, co-owner and brewer. “This year, the aromas and flavors have notes of grapefruit, orange, peach, apricot and nectarine. The finish is bitter and dry, but it really balances out the sweetness from the alcohol, which is 10.25%. But we use certain fermentation techniques that prevent the alcohol from developing a hot quality.”

A blessing in disguise

Last year, a spike in COVID-19 forced the brewery to postpone Pliny’s in-person release date, which has historically taken place the first Friday in February. In the meantime, brewery owners Vinnie and Natalie Cilurzo decided to move forward with the beer’s wholesale distribution to bars and restaurants.

“Last year’s postponement turned out to be a blessing in disguise,” said Natalie Cilurzo, brewery co-owner and president. “We ended up having better time, with nicer weather and longer days in March and April, thus creating a better experience for our 25,000 guests, who often spend more time outside waiting in line than inside.”

This year, wholesale distribution took place in early February, six weeks before Friday’s in-person release date.

