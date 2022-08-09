Beer Talk: HenHouse Imperial Stout honored at state fair

HenHouse Brewery Wins Gold Medal

HenHouse Brewery came away from this year’s California State Fair with a gold medal for their Imperial Stout, the Beer 2000. We wholeheartedly agreed with the judges’ vote once we tried this roasty, chocolatey stout. Beer 2000 balances a high-octane ale (9% alcohol by volume) and all its sweet malt flavors, with a distinctively American hop finish. The intense flavors give this beer a complex and warm feel, and are supported by a super rich body. If you can get it on tap, try it, but it is also excellent in the cans, especially because HenHouse is well known for paying close attention to their “canned” dates, even at remote retailers. You can currently find 4-packs of 16 ounce cans of Beer 2000 while this beer is still on tap at HenHouse’s Palace of Barrels (1333 N. McDowell Blvd.), and the Santa Rosa Brewery (322 Bellvue Ave, Santa Rosa).

Malty beer fans can round out their dark beer fix with HenHouse’s classic Oyster Stout, Beer 2000, and Fun on 10.5, a Chantilly-birthday cake inspired Pastry Stout with blueberry, strawberry, raspberry and vanilla. Fun on 10.5 is a tasty collaboration between HenHouse, Oozelfinch Beers (Fort Monroe, VA), Great Notion Brewing (Portland, OR), and Moonraker Brewing (Auburn, CA).

A few other Sonoma County standouts were big hits at the California State Fair craft beer awards including Seismic’s Tremor California Light Lager and Danger Zone Gose (Santa Rosa), Sonoma Springs’ La Morena Vienna Lager, and Key Lime Divine (Sonoma) and Old Caz’s Catastrophe Rye IPA (Rohnert Park).

We’re also looking forward to sampling HenHouse’s finest craft beers when the brewer returns for the 8th time as a supporter and brewery of note at the Petaluma River Craft Beer Festival.

Petaluma River Craft Beer Festival Pours on Sept. 10

The Petaluma River Craft Beer Festival returns after a 2-year hiatus for one of California’s most scenic beer tastings along the Petaluma River on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 1-5 p.m.

Sip nearly every Sonoma County beer, as well as a few farther afield craft offerings, at the 8th annual beer festival along Water Street in downtown Petaluma. Over 20 breweries will provide samples and talk about their crafts, including Bear Republic, Crooked Goat, Cuver, Fogbelt, G’s Dry Hard Ginger Beer, HenHouse, Hoocha, Iron Ox, Lagunitas, Laughing Monk, Moonlight, Moylan’s, Old Caz, Old Possum, Parliament, Pond Farm, Seismic, Sonoma Springs, Third Street Aleworks, Two Rock, Wolf House, and Woodfour. We also recently learned new-to-Petaluma taproom Adobe Creek Brewing may join the ranks of brewers at the festival. Adobe Creek’s pale ales, sours, and hazy IPAs are some of our favorite Theater Square finds in Petaluma.

From the first waterfront craft beer event in 2013, Petaluma River Craft Beer Festival has evolved to be one of the premier craft beer festivals in the North Bay. Guests can walk along the river to hear live music from Randy and the Special Agents and Petaluma Pete, try new beer offerings from a number of local artisans, and sit down for a take-away meal from a few of Petaluma’s eateries. With a small venue and close contact with brewers from near and far, festival guests can learn and sample favorite beer styles, and meet the brewers who crafted them.

New this year, the Petaluma River Craft Beer Festival allows local culinary take-away meals (instead of small tastings) from Quinua (Peruvian), Sax’s Joint (American), Stockhome (Swedish Street food), Tortilla Real (authentic Jalisco Mexican cuisine), PhðSonoma (Vietnamese Cuisine), F.A. Nino’s (hot sauce and dry rubs), and Hank’s wood-fired pizza. Grab a plate to go, and sit along the river while you pair some of Petaluma’s well-known chef creations with noteworthy beer samples. We are looking forward to Tortilla Real’s freshly made homemade corn tortillas and chicken tinga tacos, and Quinua Peruana Cocina’sleche de tigre ceviche, as well as some of our favorite beer-centric cuisine from Sax’s Joint, Stockhome, and Hank’s. The venue also reports Alec’s Ice Cream will be on hand for ice cream treats.

The Petaluma River Craft Beer Festival is a joint fundraiser for Petaluma Valley Rotary and the Petaluma Chamber of Commerce. As a result of funds raised during the beer fest, Petaluma Valley Rotary has helped fund the Petaluma Floathouse, grants for Petaluma River projects, and for local Petaluma teachers, students, and nonprofits dear to the Petaluma riverfront.

This year, the event will host approximately 1,200 guests from Petaluma and the Bay Area. One of the founders (and past Petaluma Citizen of the Year) Libby Fitzgerald notes that the fundraiser will help support the Petaluma floathouse and the Petaluma Trestle rebuilding project to give Petalumans greater access to riverfront recreation and tourism. “This is a boon for Petaluma restaurants and brewers to show off their creations to a dedicated crowd of food and beer fans who get a chance to enjoy the river view.”

In the past, the sponsors of the event thought about growing the festival and moving it to a larger layout, but the beauty of the Petaluma River with access to downtown shops, hotels and restaurants along Water Street make this annual event a big draw. During the last festival in 2019, over 1,000 craft beer fans came to Petaluma to enjoy the event.

Designated drivers can also enjoy snacks and non-alcoholic brews sponsored by Trader Joes with a reduced ticket price ($25). The event is now one of the bigger beer attractions in Petaluma, increasing local craft beer knowledge and bringing some of the tastiest craft beer samplings to pair with Petaluma cuisine. Tickets for sale here, $55 general ($60 day of event), $25 for designated driver: http://petalumarivercraftbeerfest.org