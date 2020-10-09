‘Being a hero isn’t easy’ for Petaluma soldier

Sunday, March 30, 2008, was the day Jimmy Pera thought his life was ending. Sitting in an Army Humvee deep in eastern Baghdad, on a hostage rescue mission, Pera found himself looking face to face with an enemy insurgent armed with a AK47 machine gun.

Suddenly his ears rang with the deep thumping of rapid gun fire as hundreds of rounds of bullets were sent directly toward his head.

Born in San Francisco, Pera’s family moved to Petaluma where he attended local schools. After graduating from Casa Grande High School in 1994 he joined the Army, following in the footsteps of his Father James Pera, who served in Vietnam as part of the 1st Air Calvary.

On that eventful day in Baghdad, Pera’s certain death was avoided by his quick return fire and recently installed bullet resistant window glass on his Humvee.

After the five hour battle, the convoy had sustained major damage and barely made it back to base. Pera was able to keep the severely damaged window as a souvenir, a visual reminder of his good fortune.

There would be many more life and death situations for Pera throughout his military service in Iraq and Afghanistan, yet somehow Pera always managed to get the upper hand.

“Jimmy Pera is a hero of two countries, the United States and Iraq,” said Retired U.S. Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel Mitch Utterback, who was Pera’s commander in Iraq. During his continued service Pera has accumulated numerous awards and accommodations including three Bronze Stars.

His heroism in Iraq granted him a recent surprise visit to his home by Maj. Gen. Abbas Al-Jubouri, the Chief of Staff of Iraq’s elite Emergency Response Division – one of the units that liberated Mosul from ISIS occupation. The meeting was kept secret for security purposes.

“It was quite the experience,” said Pera. “I couldn’t believe one of the most important combatant commander and allies we have in the world was at my dinner table, discussing the most pivotal wars of my generation”.

Pera is still active in the Army as a Green Beret, Special Forces, currently stationed at the Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos, where he commutes a staggering 450 miles home to see his wife and daughter in between duty. His daughter Audrey, a junior at Casa Grande High School, explained: “It’s difficult not seeing my dad as much as I’d like to but I understand this is his job, and being a hero isn’t easy.”