Nobody wins when students are isolated from one another.

The Best Buddies program tries to bridge that divide.

And for many established Best Buddies programs, like at Montgomery, Windsor and Santa Rosa high schools, it provides a space to practice for big events like Friday’s basketball tournament.

“I really want these students to have that experience where they feel included,” Geffner said. “Honestly that has been the biggest impact so far. I think people are really starting to learn that they deserve to be seen, they just want to be talked to, have those experiences with other people.”

And sports provide at least one avenue for that.

On Friday, athletes wore school colors in some cases, team uniforms in others.

The team intros, the uniforms, the campus signs — Friday’s event had all the school and team spirit that makes school-based events so special.

And there were fans in the stands and music pumping throughout the morning. It was all there.

“It feels good,” said Jacob Foppiano, taking a break between games. “I’ve got my game on. I’m going against new people and I’ve never done this before.”

Foppiano, a student with the North County Consortium program at Windsor Unified School District, breaks from the interview to absolutely scream for his buddy on the court.

“Yes Brian! Whooo Brian!” he yelled before turning back to me.

“I’m enjoying this,” Foppiano said.

I asked him his favorite part of the day.

“Pretty much everything,” he said. “This is awesome.”

That was the universal vibe Friday.

“We were playing basketball with some high schoolers and we tried to take the ball when they were dribbling and shoot for the hoops,” said Comstock Middle School eighth grader Jeremiah Walker. “They we really good players but they were also really kind, too … they threw the ball in my arms so we can shoot and give us a chance and cheered for us when we scored a hoop.”

The basketball tournament follows a soccer tournament with a similar format at Montgomery High last fall and precedes a track and field event to be hosted by Windsor High in the spring.

When teams were not on the court, there was outdoor bowling, tug-of-war and massive Jenga happening outside.

And a long table in the gym foyer was loaded with face paints and Montgomery High students were kept busy for hours by athletes wanting all manner of face decorations.

And so it was for Owen Higgins, who attends Ridgway High School.

Higgins was grabbing rebounds left and right in his second game of the morning, buoyed perhaps by the purple mask painted around his eyes.

“It was good,” he said. “It was good.”

For Comma, if face-painting and tug-of-war are the biggest draw for some students, that’s a win too, just so long as kids are doing things together.

Friday’s event is not about putting points on the board, he said.

“If you are coming to this event to say ‘Oh we went 2-0’ this is probably not the event for you,” he said.

It’s not the bucket scored, but the high five after — from peers and friends from around campus.

“We get to be in front other students, which is something the Saturday (Special Olympics) program doesn’t have,” he said.

Many students with special needs spend the vast majority of their school day in one classroom with the same classmates, Comma said.

That doesn’t necessarily foster connection with the larger student body, and everyone loses out.

“Meaningful connections at school with their peers is what we are all striving for,” he said. “That is how those barriers are broken down, through the practices and the sports.”

And the endless high fives.

