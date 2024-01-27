To access his website and database, go to: https://elevators.loberlab.org .

Rancho Cotate High School graduate Logan Ober wanted a way to search for information on the thousands of elevators operating in California. But unlike some other states, Ober found that California does not have a searchable database. So he made one.

Logan Ober has a thing for elevators.

The Petaluma man has traveled to San Francisco to find, ride and film them. He has done the same in Santa Rosa, Novato, Petaluma and Riverside.

He’s even traveled to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to ride and record elevators there.

He has a YouTube channel and Instagram account devoted to elevators. In his short clips he’ll comment on their inner workings, the unique designs of call bells or buttons, and remark on details about gear systems.

But what comes through most clearly is the joy Ober gets from riding in a unique lift.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kwcngyrol9c">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“The funny thing is, I used to be afraid of elevators,” he said.

But before he was afraid, he was infatuated.

He loved elevators as a tiny kid. Until he got stuck in one when he was 5.

“I freaked out,” he said.

For years he avoided them.

“I think what got me back into it again, I was probably about 7 and my dad said, ‘Enough is enough,’” he said.

They went to a hotel near their home in Rohnert Park and rode the elevator until Ober was not only calm, but back in love.

He is just as enamored today as he was as a kid.

And his affection for elevators fits his personality, he said.

“I’m on the autism spectrum so I have had weird hobbies with planes and things like that. Just the mechanics of how they work,” he said.

And as he got older, a more intellectual curiosity took hold.

Where could he find unique elevators? How could he locate lifts with exterior gates or unmodified panels?

He started to look and found … nothing.

Friends in his online elevator community showed him databases from other states, searchable and replete with the kind of information that hobbyists crave, but Ober couldn’t find anything similar in California.

So he built one.

“I just took matters into my own hands,” he said. “Just because the state doesn’t have this doesn’t mean you can’t do it on your own.”

He submitted a public records request and paid about $50 for the massive amount of data to be compiled and sent to him.

Ober, a 2022 graduate of Rancho Cotate High School who works as a systems analyst at a North Bay school district, said this was his first attempt at such a thing.

He earned some acclaim as a senior in high school for his efforts to rehab, fix and rebuild scores of MacBooks, PCs and Chromebooks for teachers, students — just about anybody who needed a hand.

He looks at the elevator database as almost the same kind of thing — a gift to the community.

“My goal is to allow people to have an easier way to interface,” he said. “I would love for the state to see that this is a valuable resource.”

It is a high-quality resource, according to fellow elevator enthusiast Vincent Siu.

“I’d say his website looks really professional,” he said. “I do like the (user interface) of the entire website itself, and you can search up so many different types of information.”

And Siu knows of what he speaks on two levels. One, he’s a computer science major at UC Santa Cruz, and two, he’s an elevator fanatic like Ober.

Siu also has a YouTube channel that chronicles rides in elevators in different locales.

He and Ober, who became friends online over their mutual admiration for elevators, traveled to San Francisco recently to document more than 20 different lifts.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RFe2jbYSIdI">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Ober’s database helps a hobbyist like Siu identify and locate elevators and elevator types that are on his bucket list.

“Sometimes people have already posted an elevator on YouTube, so I already know what kind it is, but then if it’s in a building that nobody has ever filmed, then I think his database would be very useful,” he said.

That was what Ober was going for.

“For one, I have never realized how many historic elevators are still in the state,” Ober said.

Steve Thuman of Virginia also is a fan of Ober’s database, but he comes at it from a different point of interest.

A retired elevator mechanic who worked all over Northern California for more three decades, Thuman said he gets a kick out of perusing the site for lifts he’s worked on over the years.

“The enthusiasts seem to have a whole different kind of thing they look for than the people who have worked on them,” Thuman said. “Enthusiasts tend to like old elevators and old types of equipment and buttons. As an elevator mechanic, we look at totally different stuff, like what kind of machine operates it, geared or gearless, and who makes the controls.

“He did a really good job of putting that together,” he said. “The limiting factor is what the state has made available.”