Benefield: Petaluma teen rides her way into record books

Distance learning posed challenges to so many students during the coronavirus pandemic.

But for Kaylee Thompson, 17, of Petaluma, it offered an opportunity.

In this case, to be on horseback during class.

“I’d be on my horse doing Zoom, I’d set my phone down, show her, and then get back on my math class,” she said.

I’m not exactly sure how she did in math class, but she was stellar on her horse: Thompson is the newly minted Reserve Champion of the USA National Cutting Horse Association World Finals.

It’s a mouthful, we know.

What it means is that Thompson, while going to high school remotely and condensing her senior year into a semester last fall, won enough to finish second in the world in her amateur category of cutting.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/mEDZ4YNlmIY">Click here to view this embed</a>.

I’m going to do my best to describe the sport of cutting in lay terms: The rider enters the arena with a gaggle of cows in it and attempts to separate a single cow from the herd, essentially isolating it.

Horse and rider then keep the cow separated by way of what appears like an intricate, symmetrical, faceoff dance: The cow tries to make its way back to the group, horse and rider shimmy and move to cut off its path.

A crucial piece of being successful in cutting, according to Thompson, is communication between rider and horse and truly knowing how a horse moves.

So Thompson’s result at the finals in Texas in December is remarkable for a high school senior competing against adults. And she did it on a horse that was relatively new to her.

‘I’ve been cutting ever since’

Thompson has grown up around, and riding, horses. Her mom runs Heidi Thompson Quarter Horses in Petaluma.

Cutting, in particular, has always held special appeal.

“My mom has done it since I was little and I was always her cheerleader,” she said.

But she admits she was timid early on. She was about 11 when she finally gave it a go.

“I was at one of my mom’s lessons and her trainer at the time asked me if I wanted to cut, and I thought he meant someday, so I was like ‘Yeah,’” she said.

He meant right then and there.

“I looked up to him so much and I didn’t want to let him down,” she said. “I did it and I’ve been cutting ever since.”

‘I just loved her’

Thompson had been successfully cutting on her beloved quarter horse, RC, when she had to retire him in 2020 because he started showing signs of faltering with age.

Then in August of that year, Thompson was presented with a unique gift: A steal of a deal on a horse with a vaunted pedigree but a shaky past.

Nu Id Be Special, or Nibs, had a famous sister and famous parents, but she had been largely unpredictable — exactly what you don’t want in cutting.

But the woman who owned Nibs had a soft spot for Thompson and saw their connection.

In what Thompson describes as an extraordinary act of generosity, Nibs’ owner sold the celebrated horse to Thompson’s family for less than half the asking price.

Despite her esteemed breeding, Nibs needed work. She had developed a bit of a reputation for independent thinking, and it was unclear what kind of future she had in the sport.

“The cow would go left and she’d go right,” Thompson said.

Needless to say, that is not what you are looking for in cutting. The less it looks like the rider is commanding the horse, the more the rider is assumed to be in control.

But with time, and under Thompson’s care, Nibs thrived.

“I just loved her and took care of her,” she said. “She had never had a person. She had been with a trainer, and had different people riding her. But I loved on her and was her person.”

On Tuesday at her family’s ranch and home in rural Petaluma, Thompson tells Nibs she loves her and the horse breaks out into a huge grin.

It’s that connection that made this past year, and their combined success, work, she said.

The cuts and moves and commands Nibs had resisted with other riders?

“She did it for me,” she said.

There was a lesson there, Thompson said.

“You need to give everyone a chance, even if they haven’t had the best history or past. There might be a reason why,” she said.

‘My dream was coming true’

Despite their remarkable run last year and their second place finish in the worlds, Thompson has chosen not to chase the podium again this year.

Thompson is, frankly, putting the brakes on a little.

It was a lot, going to school remotely and competing all over the western United States.

And to make it even tougher, Thompson transferred from Petaluma High and enrolled at Valley Oaks Charter School so she could continue to take classes fully online.

In doing so, she condensed her entire senior year into one semester, meaning she graduated in January.

So forgive her if she’s a little spent.

“I crammed pretty hard to graduate early,” she said.

And in her effort to work with Nibs and see what the pair could do, she gave up a lot, too.

Her successes were piling up in competitions so fast that prior to her senior year she had to make a choice.

“I had to pick whether I wanted to go to prom or be in the top three in the world,” she said.

She mulled it over, but honestly, it was a pretty easy choice, she said.

“My dream was coming true,” she said.

“I only live once, and this was a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” she said. “I don’t think I regret any of it, because what I went through last year was probably the best year of my life and probably always will be.”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.