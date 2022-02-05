Benefield: Remembering ‘O.G.’ the song and dance man with a smile for everyone

First there was a handwritten sign, taped to a utility pole at Mendocino Avenue and Steele Lane. It read: “R.I.P O.G. #1 Sign spinner & dancer.”

Then came the flowers.

One pot.

Two pots.

Eight pots.

Someone left a black Star Wars baseball cap.

Then people started writing personal messages on the sign.

“This guy new (sic) how to work with joy in his heart. A pleasure to watch him! I’ll miss your love of life …”

Then another.

“OG — A kind soul who worked hard and loved his music! Rest in Peace!”

The growing memorial, and the accompanying heartbreak, was for O.G., a man who spent his days dancing his heart out and spinning a sign advertising Canevari’s Delicatessen just up the street on Lewis Road.

He was the perfect ad man. If O.G. was spinning, you could not miss him. And you couldn’t take your eyes off him.

Some days he danced to music pumping through his headphones. Some days he danced to songs he belted out loud. Sweating, smiling, waving and spinning that sign.

And then he was gone.

O.G. died Dec. 30 at Finley Park in Santa Rosa. At the time of his death he didn’t have a permanent residence and wasn’t carrying identification, so there was some difficulty reaching his family.

Identification was always a tricky thing with O.G. He was a man who friends describe as both ebullient and fun-loving, and exceedingly private. Close to the vest didn’t begin to describe how O.G. kept some aspects of his life, they said.

Case in point: His many, many friends called him O.G. but no one could say why.

His tight inner circle, including Debra Sedeno, the mother of his 19-year-old son Antonio, called him Terrelle.

But even that name had an air of mystery.

“Terrelle is not his name,” Sedeno said. “His real name is Vincent.”

Sedeno had always thought he just didn’t like the name Vincent, so chose to go by his middle name: Terrelle.

“Just recently, at the funeral, come to find out it’s not even Terrelle. It’s Travelle?” she said, laughing a little.

Where did he get Terrelle?

“He just made it up.”

And genesis of O.G.? She couldn’t say.

“OG? It was later that he took that name,” she said.

So O.G., the guy who had friends all over town, the guy whose larger-than-life personality was always on display on that busy Santa Rosa street corner, the guy whose dancing and singing shouted “Look at me,” was a guy who, in many ways, hid from truly being known.

“He was a man that everybody knows but nobody knew,” longtime friend Heather Archer said.

Looking for work

In recent years, O.G. took to announcing how many days, or months, or years he’d been sober to anyone who’d listen.

Lou Chambrone, owner of Canevari’s Deli, knew O.G. had dealt with addiction, but also knew him as good worker with a good heart.

For 10 years, O.G. had walked through Chambrone’s door asking if any odd jobs needed doing, and for 10 years Chambrone put him to work.

But a leg injury from decades ago had been flaring up in recent months, and O.G. told Chambrone he couldn’t spin for him. But he was willing to do anything else.

“I kept him busy,” he said. Usually doing dishes.

‘He was good for his word’

O.G. spent some of his money and his time, at “Fatty’s Threads” a second hand store on Sebastopol Avenue run by Dave Puccetti.

Gena Kingsley has worked there for years and said O.G. was a fixture and became a friend.

“He’d usually need a radio or a bike tire,” she said. “He was super cool, really well known.”

From another counter, Puccetti chimed in: “He was always buying flowers and balloons for girls.”

O.G. would sometimes let his guard down a little and tell Kingsley his foot was really bothering him.

He told others that his blood pressure was getting a little high.

“But he wouldn’t go to the doctor,” she said.

O.G. came to the shop on Sebastopol Road a lot to socialize, but often it was to replace stuff that had been stolen or lost. Sometimes he had money to pay on the spot, sometimes not.

Puccetti and Kingsley trusted him.

“He would come back and pay. He was good for his word,” Kingsley said.

‘He seemed fine’

David Jones let O.G. stay with him in his apartment in Moorland for years.

Jones asked that O.G. chip in with the rent and help with the chores. Sometimes he did, sometimes he didn’t.

But he was good company and a good friend, so Jones looked the other way.

“Sometimes he had trouble (paying), but I let it slide,” he said.

Jones wasn’t supposed to have long term guests at his place, and O.G. being O.G., he got caught, Jones said.