For more information on the club or to donate, go to www.sonomacountyalanoclub.org .

Ryan Lee spent decades in and out of sobriety, in and out of recovery meetings, in and out of struggle — personal, professional, spiritual.

He had done a number of stints in rehab. So many, in fact, that his insurance wouldn’t cover another round.

“In my own story, I wasn’t able to go back to rehab,” Lee said. “So my sponsor said, ‘You have been to enough of them, why don’t you structure your life like a rehab?’”

So he did. And The Alano Club of Sonoma County helped him do it.

Lee has been sober for seven years.

The Alano Club provided the support for his success, he said.

Today, Lee is a vocal champion of the decades-old club that, among other things, hosts about 30 recovery meetings each week for people struggling with addiction to alcohol, narcotics, pills and other substances.

They also have meetings for family members of those dealing with addiction.

Tucked into the northern edge of a strip mall on Petaluma Boulevard North, it’s a club that also hosts drug- and alcohol-free social events like karaoke, trivia night, sports viewing parties and dances.

There is a snack counter and coffee bar. There is a book shop. There are well-loved teal-colored booths — donated years ago by a shuttered cafe — tucked under wraparound windows.

But foremost, there is, Lee and other supporters say, a sense of security and understanding offered at the club, apart from official meetings.

“Miracles happen here,” Lee said. “This place saves lives. We see it every day.”

But Lee is the first to say it — today the club is struggling.

When the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020, The Alano Club of Sonoma County, like so many other gathering places, was required to shut its doors.

For people working to maintain sobriety, the isolation was an added layer of trauma, Lee said.

Meetings were quickly established on Zoom and people did their best, but it wasn’t the same.

And all the while, without even nominal room rental fees coming in, or membership dues being collected, or coffee and snacks being sold, the club began losing money.

At a time when the medical community and addiction experts were sounding the alarm over concerns that the pandemic and the associated social isolation would deeply harm those struggling with sobriety, meeting halls and support groups were closed.

And in a painful, ironic twist, membership to a club needed more than ever, fell precipitously.

A few stalwarts continued to pay the $30 monthly dues despite not having any meetings to attend, but most stopped paying until meetings resumed.

Pre-pandemic, the club had about 200 members, according to treasurer Katha Snow. That number fell to 50 at its nadir.

Today, the rolls show an unofficial tally of 115 paying members.

Those numbers don’t reflect the need, Snow said.

“It’s needed more than ever,” she said. “There is a whole lot of new addiction, people who weren’t aware that they had addiction saying ‘I was sitting at home drinking all the time, then when the pandemic was over I didn’t quit.’ I hear that from people.”

In addition to the loss of services, the closure also led to a loss of income for The Alano Club — in membership dues, in meeting hall rental fees and snack and coffee bar revenues.

The club charges nominal fees to host recovery meetings — $38, $25 and $15 per hour, depending on the size of the room.

Dues are $30 a month.

Club leaders said they struck a deal with the landlord of the shopping center. Rent was reduced. A payback plan, which club leaders called reasonable, was established.

They currently owe $7,530 a month in regular rent plus back payments, Lee said.

Barstone Corp. owns Town and Country Center where The Alano Club has been a tenant for years. Barstone officials declined to comment on lease terms.

“Alano is a valued tenant and partner of Town and Country Center, out of respect for their business privacy we do not confirm lease terms of our tenant partners,” Barstone representative Teejay Lowe said in an emailed statement.

Still, Alano officials say they face a deep hole — approximately $30,000 at its largest amount — to climb out of for a group that literally collects some of its income from passing a basket around at meetings.

They have chipped away at that debt, but it’s not fully erased.

So the leadership of The Alano Club are working on a new way to reach sustainability for a club they believe is essential to, if little known, in Sonoma County.

“COVID was a pretty big wake-up call, that there are no such things as givens,” said newly appointed events chair John Garretson. “I think it took that particular crisis to kind of shake people into a little bit of reality and out of their comfort zones.”