Benefield: Sonoma County Alano Club needs help to stay open

The organization racked up a large debt during the pandemic and is struggling to keep its doors open for those in need.|
KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 12, 2024, 8:37AM
How to help

For more information on the club or to donate, go to www.sonomacountyalanoclub.org.

Ryan Lee spent decades in and out of sobriety, in and out of recovery meetings, in and out of struggle — personal, professional, spiritual.

He had done a number of stints in rehab. So many, in fact, that his insurance wouldn’t cover another round.

“In my own story, I wasn’t able to go back to rehab,” Lee said. “So my sponsor said, ‘You have been to enough of them, why don’t you structure your life like a rehab?’”

So he did. And The Alano Club of Sonoma County helped him do it.

Lee has been sober for seven years.

The Alano Club provided the support for his success, he said.

Today, Lee is a vocal champion of the decades-old club that, among other things, hosts about 30 recovery meetings each week for people struggling with addiction to alcohol, narcotics, pills and other substances.

They also have meetings for family members of those dealing with addiction.

Tucked into the northern edge of a strip mall on Petaluma Boulevard North, it’s a club that also hosts drug- and alcohol-free social events like karaoke, trivia night, sports viewing parties and dances.

There is a snack counter and coffee bar. There is a book shop. There are well-loved teal-colored booths — donated years ago by a shuttered cafe — tucked under wraparound windows.

But foremost, there is, Lee and other supporters say, a sense of security and understanding offered at the club, apart from official meetings.

“Miracles happen here,” Lee said. “This place saves lives. We see it every day.”

But Lee is the first to say it — today the club is struggling.

When the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020, The Alano Club of Sonoma County, like so many other gathering places, was required to shut its doors.

For people working to maintain sobriety, the isolation was an added layer of trauma, Lee said.

Meetings were quickly established on Zoom and people did their best, but it wasn’t the same.

And all the while, without even nominal room rental fees coming in, or membership dues being collected, or coffee and snacks being sold, the club began losing money.

At a time when the medical community and addiction experts were sounding the alarm over concerns that the pandemic and the associated social isolation would deeply harm those struggling with sobriety, meeting halls and support groups were closed.

And in a painful, ironic twist, membership to a club needed more than ever, fell precipitously.

A few stalwarts continued to pay the $30 monthly dues despite not having any meetings to attend, but most stopped paying until meetings resumed.

Pre-pandemic, the club had about 200 members, according to treasurer Katha Snow. That number fell to 50 at its nadir.

Today, the rolls show an unofficial tally of 115 paying members.

Those numbers don’t reflect the need, Snow said.

“It’s needed more than ever,” she said. “There is a whole lot of new addiction, people who weren’t aware that they had addiction saying ‘I was sitting at home drinking all the time, then when the pandemic was over I didn’t quit.’ I hear that from people.”

In addition to the loss of services, the closure also led to a loss of income for The Alano Club — in membership dues, in meeting hall rental fees and snack and coffee bar revenues.

The club charges nominal fees to host recovery meetings — $38, $25 and $15 per hour, depending on the size of the room.

Dues are $30 a month.

Club leaders said they struck a deal with the landlord of the shopping center. Rent was reduced. A payback plan, which club leaders called reasonable, was established.

They currently owe $7,530 a month in regular rent plus back payments, Lee said.

Barstone Corp. owns Town and Country Center where The Alano Club has been a tenant for years. Barstone officials declined to comment on lease terms.

“Alano is a valued tenant and partner of Town and Country Center, out of respect for their business privacy we do not confirm lease terms of our tenant partners,” Barstone representative Teejay Lowe said in an emailed statement.

Still, Alano officials say they face a deep hole — approximately $30,000 at its largest amount — to climb out of for a group that literally collects some of its income from passing a basket around at meetings.

They have chipped away at that debt, but it’s not fully erased.

So the leadership of The Alano Club are working on a new way to reach sustainability for a club they believe is essential to, if little known, in Sonoma County.

“COVID was a pretty big wake-up call, that there are no such things as givens,” said newly appointed events chair John Garretson. “I think it took that particular crisis to kind of shake people into a little bit of reality and out of their comfort zones.”

The club is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) organization that both Garretson and Lee said needs to be run more like a business.

Garretson said shifting the mindset will be crucial “ensuring the longevity” of the club.

The club is looking for sponsors, whose names will appear on the website or in the club itself. They are holding more events, including events that are not exclusively members-only.

“What I would like to do is become part of the community rather than something that exists on its own, for its own, by itself,” Garretson said. “Let’s take a community approach to wellness.”

In the coming month a trivia night is planned, as well as a UFC watch party, a spaghetti dinner and a speed-dating night.

“Let’s have a dance, let’s eat some food and hang out,” Garretson said. “Let’s shift the focus back to the hope.”

And those events can help shift perception about recovery, he said.

The people who use the club’s services aren’t “those people.” They are our mothers, our brothers, our friends.

They are us.

“If your son or mother or aunt or uncle has to go to these meetings, you feel one way about it,” Garretson said. “If they go and you get to participate, then the unease surrounding my family member who is afflicted with this thing becomes less of this boogeyman lurking in the corner.”

And that, ideally, means the community will back having a place like The Alano Club open from about 6 a.m. to a half-hour after the last meeting of the day for people who need both a meeting or just need a place to be with others working on their sobriety.

Snow, who has been sober for 28 years, said she owes a debt to The Alano Club in helping her get there and stay there.

It is why she volunteers her time to keep it going.

She recalls those first meetings, feeling uneasy, fearing the anonymity wasn’t real, that trusts would be broken.

She quickly realized the support was real and it was there for her.

“I thought, ‘These are the people who are going to save my life,’” she said. “That is why I’m in total service to the club.”

When she works the front desk, she hears the same sentiments from others.

“I hear, ‘Thank god you are here,’” she said. “I get thanked for my service a lot. I’m in the office doing work and they say ‘Thank you for being here and thank you for keeping the doors open.’”

Snow and Lee and Garretson say they know how difficult it is to walk through the door to sobriety. They want The Alano Club to be there for the next person brave enough to try.

“For me, the whole purpose for going to...meetings isn’t about me hearing what I need to hear anymore, which is why I used to go,” Lee said. “For me, meetings are now about me finding new people, helping them. That is why I go to meetings, to help people who walk through the door.”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Instagram @kerry.benefield.

