Benefield: This pro teacher has doled out life, golf lessons for decades. Now he’s retiring

Teacher and student stand together, going over concepts. The teaching is using phrases like positive torque, fulcrum and negative energy.

The student nods.

They briefly discuss the difference between kinematic and kinesthetic sequencing.

The two are not in a traditional classroom, working out concepts on a white board. Pupil Tom Lewis and instructor Dave Johnson are standing on the driving range at Rooster Run Golf Club in Petaluma trying to unlock how to get more out of Lewis’s fairway woods.

“Not all golf lessons are like physics class, but Tom likes it,” Johnson says, smiling.

Such is just one kind of golf lesson under the tutelage of Dave Johnson.

His legion of golf disciples describe him as part therapist, part counselor, part scientist and part golf genius.

Johnson, 68, prefers “Sherpa.”

As in, we’re on this journey together, let me help you get where you want to go, he says. I remind Johnson that Sherpas are typically tasked with carrying a disproportionately heavy load.

“I don’t mind,” he said Friday morning at Rooster Run. “I’m OK with that.”

And with that, Johnson, who stopped counting the number of golf lessons he has given over the decades when the number surpassed 60,000, wrapped up one of his very last.

Johnson, who worked at Oakmont for eight years, Mountain Shadows/Foxtail for eight years and Rooster Run for 20, is hanging up his straw hat and retiring.

Later this month, he and his wife will move to Menasha, Wisconsin, to take care of his 95-year-old mom, Pat.

The departure of a golf pro who enjoys watching his clients’ drop their handicaps in chunks while also talking about spatial recognition and physics has shaken the local golf community.

When I broke the news to Lewis on Friday that I was there to chronicle one of Johnson’s last tutorials, his face fell almost tragically.

I asked him what he’s going to do without him.

Long pause.

“Call him. Send him an email, ‘Hey I’m working on this, please help,” he said.

‘You have to know a little bit about everything’

Johnson’s clients have ranged from preteen campers to professionals. He’s written articles on the art of putting.

In fact, it was a long ago piece in an industry magazine that likely sprung Johnson from selling golf balls in a pro shop to giving lessons on the driving range.

Johnson had been a teaching pro for five years when he moved west from Florida to Sonoma County. He was running the Oakmont pro shop when Johnson offhandedly pointed out to his boss an article in Golf Review sitting on the table.

It was about putting mechanics. Johnson had co-authored it.

“It caught him off-guard,” Johnson said. It also got the ball rolling in getting Johnson out of the pro shop and out giving lessons.

Johnson is a sponge for knowledge. If he teaches a lesson to a doctor, he tries to glean medical information from her. If he teaches a pro athlete, he tries to learn something about, say, nutrition.

It’s for his own edification, yes, but it’s also to help him widen his area of knowledge so he can better explain concepts to anyone who walks through his proverbial door.

“It’s always tricky, how do you get your ideas across to someone not familiar with your field? You have to know a little bit about everything,” he said.

Remember Tom Lewis, who had his lesson on Friday? He earned a philosophy degree at Yale, so he and Johnson gabbed a little during their swing session about Socratic theory.

Of course they did.

‘He’s kind of like Yoda’

But he’s not all brains and no heart. Friends call him deeply empathetic. And a great listener.

Frank Chong remembers having had a tough run at work when he walked up to Johnson for his regular lesson some three years ago.

Chong, whose day job is running Santa Rosa Junior College as president, had just endured a vote of no-confidence from the Academic Senate. The weight, on his body and perhaps in his psyche, was visible to Johnson.

“I was going through some tough times at the college. He picked up on it right away,” Chong said. “He just sat me down and said, ‘Hey, what’s on your mind?’”

“He’s very disarming, he’s very non-judgmental,” Chong said. “He does’t purport to have all the answers.”

Johnson remembered that day, too. He remembers talking to Chong for some time, then suggesting they go out and hit a few balls.

“He said, ‘No, I think we’re good,’” Johnson said.

Sometimes a good golf lesson has nothing to do with golf.

But aside from that impromptu counseling session, Chong came to Johnson looking to improve his game.