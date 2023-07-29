If you or a loved one believes they are experiencing elder fraud, contact the federal Office of Justice Programs National Elder Fraud Hotline at 833-372-8311.

To find resources on fraud and elder financial abuse, go to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau: www.consumerfinance.gov/

To find help in spotting scams or reporting fraud, go to the Federal Trade Commission Consumer Advice department: https://consumer.ftc.gov/

Elizabeth Gaona was not fooled.

The 94-year-old retired critical care nurse didn’t believe for a minute that the check for more than $10,000 written to her from “Swiss Lotto” was real. Nor did she believe that, per the letter that accompanied the check, she would be receiving $1.6 million more.

“It’s disgusting,” she said. “I recognized it as a scam right away.”

But others are not so lucky.

Elder fraud in the U.S. increased 84% from 2021 to 2022, according to the FBI.

The same report found that monetary losses from those schemes went up more than 300% year over year, topping more than $3.1 billion.

Other estimates say those losses are likely far higher — in large part because people caught up in scams are sometimes too embarrassed to admit having been taken.

So many cons go unreported.

But the damage is real.

“Older adults have accumulated more money over the course of their lifetime. They have more assets to lose,” said Deborah Royster, assistant director in the office of older Americans with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. “And they have less of an opportunity to recover funds.”

And the pandemic proved fertile breeding ground for scam artists.

“There were certainly increases in fraud during the pandemic,” Royster said. “Scammers took advantage of the pandemic and the fact that many of us were confined to our home, using technology more, using computers, isolated, not in touch with loved ones or other trusted individuals that we might talk to about scams.”

Gaona, who lives in Windsor, didn’t fall for the fake lottery letter. And she didn’t deposit the check.

What she did, and what she continues to do by sharing her story and images of the scam letter and phony check, is try to help others avoid being ripped off.

“In this day and age, I realize that so much scamming is going on,” she said.

And the fake lottery winnings trick is a popular one.

And it typically works like this: Fraudsters send a letter announcing massive amounts of winnings. With it, they send a check for a smaller, although still significant, amount to help the “winner” cover “taxes” or “processing.”

The scammed person will deposit the check, then, when there are not funds to cover the lottery company’s demands, the person will be pressured into making good on the payment out of their personal funds, perhaps still believing that a windfall awaits them.

“Usually someone will tell you that you won a lottery or prize but then say that to claim a prize you need to pay a fee for customs or taxes or fees,” Royster said.

That’s how it played out with Gaona’s “winnings.”

With the letter in hand, I called “Michael King, International Claims Agent” from the New York office of the Swiss Lotto to see how the charade would unfold.

First my call went to voicemail. I hung up and didn’t leave a message.

Ten minutes later, my phone rang. Caller identification said “Name Unavailable” and it was a different number. The call wasn’t from New York, it was from Toronto.

The caller identified himself as “Michael King,” matching the name on the letter, and said he apologized, saying he was on the other line when I first called.

I gave my first name and said I was calling on behalf of Gaona.

He kept asking if she was there with me. I told him she was not.

He asked me for the “claim number” written on the letter. I read it to him.

I said I was calling to find out how to proceed.

“Basically, she’s the winner of $1.6 million,” he said.

Would she prefer it in one lump sum or installments of $500,000, he asked.

I told him I’d need to ask her.

I told him Gaona didn’t recall entering any contests or seeing anything about the Swiss Lotto in any of her financial dealings.

He said Gaona had been automatically entered in the lottery from credit card purchases, and that’s probably why she didn’t recall giving any information to a lottery.

“She didn’t enter, she was selected through credit cards,” he said. “Her name was selected.”

“The check is to assure her she has nothing to lose,” he added. “That check is to cover the processing, the shipping and handling fees, for the remaining amount.”

I asked what kind of shipping and handling fees there might be.

He didn’t really answer, saying only that it would “assist her.”

He proceeded to ask about publicity. Would Gaona like to be filmed and interviewed?

“If she wanted any publicity and camera crew, it costs quite a bit to get that,” he said.

Again, I said I’d have to ask.

“Meantime, you can also encourage her to deposit the check that she has. Have her deposit the check,” he said.