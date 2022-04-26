Best and brightest honored at PEF Scholarship Awards program

For the first time in two years, Petaluma-area high school seniors received scholarship recognition in person as the Petaluma Educational Foundation held its 32nd annual Scholarship Program in the Coach Ed iacopi Gymnasium on the Casa Grande High School campus.

PEF administers 83 scholarship funds from individuals, non-profits, endowments and other sources.

This year 255 students from the Class of 2022 received a total of 395 awards totaling $261,900.

SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

Alan J. Pounds Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in an industrial arts: Ahnicka Kjaer PHS $725; Jade Navarro PHS $725

Alphabet Soup Thrift Store Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in fashion or merchandising, or has volunteered at the store: Ava Robertson PHS $500, Isabelle Vanderby PHS $500

Baldwin, McGaughey & Co. CPA Scholarship: Minimum GPA 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in accounting or business: Ashley Lindelli PHS $500, Kyra Petersen CGHS $500

Bruce Sharrow Music Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA 2.0 and will pursue a higher education in music: Kody Okamura PHS $250

Bug Under Glass Scholarship: Minimum GPA 2.8 and will pursue a higher education degree in Biology, Zoology or Natural Science: Zoey Haines PHS $500

Butch Milliron Athletic Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 and must have played multiple sports in high school: Isabella Dabbas CGHS $500, Mackenzie Soper PHS $500

Carmen Scott-Fry Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA 3.5, PHS Student and will be attending a 4-year college: Joseph Anakar PHS $750, Amy Ayala-Gallardo PHS $1,000, Gabriel Carles PHS $750, Ella Colby PHS $750, Samuel Cramer PHS $500, Brooke Day PHS $750, Isabel Eskes PHS $750, Marta Estrada PHS $1,000, William Gilmore PHS $1,000, Elyanna Gonzalez PHS $500, Sadie Harrison PHS $750, Isabella Hernandez PHS $500, Aidan Holechek PHS $750, Taryn Janney PHS $750, Piper Loden PHS $500, Audree Looper PHS $1,000, Cole Manning PHS $500, Isabella Martini PHS $750, Mauricio Mejia Pagola PHS $1,000, Norah Mieloch PHS $500, Kody Okamura PHS $500, Mikah Palmer PHS $500, Darah Pectol PHS $500, Talia Pedersen PHS $500, Ava Robertson PHS $500, Lucia Rutan PHS $500, Kathryn Samford PHS $1,000, Caden Stevenson PHS $500, Ashton Tremari PHS $500, Harry Van der Meer PHS $750, Daniela Velasco Mendoza PHS $750 Litzi Villalva Pacheco PHS $750, Owen Water PHS $750, David Wood PHS $750

Carol Brandner Occupations with Children Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 and will pursue a higher education degree related to children: Carissa Stoudt CGHS $550

Chris DeJong Memorial Scholarship Scholarship: For a PHS student with a minimum 3.0 GPA, who has participated in drama during their high school years: Jeremy Martin PHS $500

Claire & Norm Santos Memorial Scholarship: Minimum 2.0 GPA for a PHS student who has a learning disability and has had an IEP during high school and will pursue a degree in higher education: Jeremy Martin PHS $1,000 Daniela Velasco Mendoza PHS $1,000

Clarence & Rosilda Rogers Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree inagriculture and or dairy: Ryan Naugle CGHS $500 Reese Renati PHS $500

Community Achievement Awards: Students achieving Top Ten GPA at PHS & CGHS and Top Five GPA at SVHS: Rachel Amstutz CGHS $500, Tory Cain CGHS $500, Samuel Cramer PHS $500, Megan Efhan PHS $500, Marta Estrada PHS $500, Kyle Favre SVHS $500, William Gilmore PHS $500, Jeffrey Gouldy SVHS $500, Jenna Grosser SVHS $500, Molly Haslet CGHS $500, Audree Looper PHS $500, Emelyn Madrigal CGHS $500, Bruno McDarrah PHS $500, Mauricio Mejia Pagola PHS $500, Erick Mendes CGHS $500, Drake Newell PHS $500, Sakiko Pizzorno CGHS $500, Jacob Reuser CGHS $500, Kathryn Samford PHS $500, Emily Sande SVHS $500, Zachary Scholnick PHS $500, Santsibyllah Seitz PHS $500, Edward Serafimescu CGHS $500, Karen Severson PHS $500, Sophia Skubic SVHS $500, Risa Tinsley-Green CGHS $500, Ben Wilson PHS $500, Yiwen Xiao CGHS $500

Cristian Arango Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA 3.5 for a PHS student who will pursue a higher education degree in computer science, engineering, web design or business: Samuel Cramer PHS $500

Dan Caletti Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 and will pursue a higher education degree in Ag: Kassidy Bianchi PHS $1,000, Reese Ramati PHS $1,000

Darren Hansen Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.5 and PHS student who will pursue a degree in engineering: Mauricio Mejia Pagola PHS $1,000

Dave DeJong Memorial Scholarship: PHS student with a Minimum 3.0 GPA, for a student with who will pursue a career in the education at the school of their choice: Katie Honey PHS $250, Ashton Tremari PHS $250