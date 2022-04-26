Subscribe

Best and brightest honored at PEF Scholarship Awards program

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 25, 2022, 9:02PM

For the first time in two years, Petaluma-area high school seniors received scholarship recognition in person as the Petaluma Educational Foundation held its 32nd annual Scholarship Program in the Coach Ed iacopi Gymnasium on the Casa Grande High School campus.

PEF administers 83 scholarship funds from individuals, non-profits, endowments and other sources.

This year 255 students from the Class of 2022 received a total of 395 awards totaling $261,900.

SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

Alan J. Pounds Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in an industrial arts: Ahnicka Kjaer PHS $725; Jade Navarro PHS $725

Alphabet Soup Thrift Store Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in fashion or merchandising, or has volunteered at the store: Ava Robertson PHS $500, Isabelle Vanderby PHS $500

Baldwin, McGaughey & Co. CPA Scholarship: Minimum GPA 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in accounting or business: Ashley Lindelli PHS $500, Kyra Petersen CGHS $500

Bruce Sharrow Music Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA 2.0 and will pursue a higher education in music: Kody Okamura PHS $250

Bug Under Glass Scholarship: Minimum GPA 2.8 and will pursue a higher education degree in Biology, Zoology or Natural Science: Zoey Haines PHS $500

Butch Milliron Athletic Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 and must have played multiple sports in high school: Isabella Dabbas CGHS $500, Mackenzie Soper PHS $500

Carmen Scott-Fry Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA 3.5, PHS Student and will be attending a 4-year college: Joseph Anakar PHS $750, Amy Ayala-Gallardo PHS $1,000, Gabriel Carles PHS $750, Ella Colby PHS $750, Samuel Cramer PHS $500, Brooke Day PHS $750, Isabel Eskes PHS $750, Marta Estrada PHS $1,000, William Gilmore PHS $1,000, Elyanna Gonzalez PHS $500, Sadie Harrison PHS $750, Isabella Hernandez PHS $500, Aidan Holechek PHS $750, Taryn Janney PHS $750, Piper Loden PHS $500, Audree Looper PHS $1,000, Cole Manning PHS $500, Isabella Martini PHS $750, Mauricio Mejia Pagola PHS $1,000, Norah Mieloch PHS $500, Kody Okamura PHS $500, Mikah Palmer PHS $500, Darah Pectol PHS $500, Talia Pedersen PHS $500, Ava Robertson PHS $500, Lucia Rutan PHS $500, Kathryn Samford PHS $1,000, Caden Stevenson PHS $500, Ashton Tremari PHS $500, Harry Van der Meer PHS $750, Daniela Velasco Mendoza PHS $750 Litzi Villalva Pacheco PHS $750, Owen Water PHS $750, David Wood PHS $750

Carol Brandner Occupations with Children Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 and will pursue a higher education degree related to children: Carissa Stoudt CGHS $550

Chris DeJong Memorial Scholarship Scholarship: For a PHS student with a minimum 3.0 GPA, who has participated in drama during their high school years: Jeremy Martin PHS $500

Claire & Norm Santos Memorial Scholarship: Minimum 2.0 GPA for a PHS student who has a learning disability and has had an IEP during high school and will pursue a degree in higher education: Jeremy Martin PHS $1,000 Daniela Velasco Mendoza PHS $1,000

Clarence & Rosilda Rogers Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree inagriculture and or dairy: Ryan Naugle CGHS $500 Reese Renati PHS $500

Community Achievement Awards: Students achieving Top Ten GPA at PHS & CGHS and Top Five GPA at SVHS: Rachel Amstutz CGHS $500, Tory Cain CGHS $500, Samuel Cramer PHS $500, Megan Efhan PHS $500, Marta Estrada PHS $500, Kyle Favre SVHS $500, William Gilmore PHS $500, Jeffrey Gouldy SVHS $500, Jenna Grosser SVHS $500, Molly Haslet CGHS $500, Audree Looper PHS $500, Emelyn Madrigal CGHS $500, Bruno McDarrah PHS $500, Mauricio Mejia Pagola PHS $500, Erick Mendes CGHS $500, Drake Newell PHS $500, Sakiko Pizzorno CGHS $500, Jacob Reuser CGHS $500, Kathryn Samford PHS $500, Emily Sande SVHS $500, Zachary Scholnick PHS $500, Santsibyllah Seitz PHS $500, Edward Serafimescu CGHS $500, Karen Severson PHS $500, Sophia Skubic SVHS $500, Risa Tinsley-Green CGHS $500, Ben Wilson PHS $500, Yiwen Xiao CGHS $500

Cristian Arango Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA 3.5 for a PHS student who will pursue a higher education degree in computer science, engineering, web design or business: Samuel Cramer PHS $500

Dan Caletti Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 and will pursue a higher education degree in Ag: Kassidy Bianchi PHS $1,000, Reese Ramati PHS $1,000

Darren Hansen Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.5 and PHS student who will pursue a degree in engineering: Mauricio Mejia Pagola PHS $1,000

Dave DeJong Memorial Scholarship: PHS student with a Minimum 3.0 GPA, for a student with who will pursue a career in the education at the school of their choice: Katie Honey PHS $250, Ashton Tremari PHS $250

Dipa Scholarship: Minimum GPA 3.0 for a student who has financial need and will attend the school of their choice: Amy Ayala Gallardo PHS $600

Dow Development Laboratories Science Scholarship: GPA of 3.0, who is pursuing a higher degree in education in the science at a two or four year school: Isabella Dabbas CGHS $500, Jessica Naworski CGHS $500

Dr. Raymond A. Ramos & Associates Pediatric Dentistry Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree or certificate in health science: Elizabeth Chamberlain CGHS $500

Ed Grossi Memorial Automotive Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in the automotive industry: Hayden Baswell PHS $500, James Lockwood CGHS $500

Edwin Kelsey Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will attend a 2 or 4-year college: Robert Almond CGHS $800, Nicolas Becker CGHS $1,000, George Husary CGHS $800, Colin Patchet CGHS $1,000, Alexandra Pinto Naal CGHS $800, Edward Serafimescu CGHS $1,000

Ellin Trueblood Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.2 and demonstrated academic achievement: Sophia Paul PHS $600

Erika Jonas Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.5 to a female scholar athlete and will continue her education at the school of her choice: Ellie Oatman PHS $700

Fabulous Women - Martha Domont Scholarship: Available to a student who has risen above challenges and has given back to the community: Ekamdeep Ghoman CGHS $500, Cole Manning PHS $500

Frances Casella Wildlife Management Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 and will pursue a degree in fish & game management, conservation of wildlife and in the avocation of hunting and fishing: Yessenia Oceguera CGHS $500

Frank Lynch Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 for a PHS student who is pursuing a teaching degree at the school of their choice: Ashton Tremari PHS $1,000

Gary Ravani Memorial (PFT) Scholarship: Parent is a teacher in the Petaluma City School District: Tory Cain CGHS $500, Wyatt Davis PHS $500, Parker Kowta PHS $500, Breanna Maderious THS $500, Drake Newell PHS $500, Chase Ransom PHS $500, Alyssa Reyes PHS $500, Emily Richter MCHS $500, Oliver Sharp-Biggs PHS $500, Annabelle Stueple CGHS $500, Harrison Van der Meer PHS $500, Jocelynn Woldemar CGHS $500, David Wood PHS $500

Gene Benedetti Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 and will pursue a higher education degree in agriculture or athletics: Karlie Berncich PHS $1,000. Kassidy Bianchi PHS $1,100, Ahnicka Kjaer PHS $1,250, Ryan Naugle CGHS $1,250, Reese Renati PHS $1,250, Abigail Sanchez PHS $1,100

Grant Elementary School Alumni Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and have graduated the 6th grade from Grant: Nicoletta Johnson PHS $250, Mikah Palmer PHS $250

Guglielmetti-Hansen Ag Scholarship: An undergraduate fund to attend SVHS and has agricultural ties in our community: Brett Ghisletta SVHS $3,000, Kyle Ghisletta SVHS $3,000

Harry Kimball Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA 3.5 and will pursue an educational degree in business or economics: Jenna Grosser SVHS $1,000

Heather Campbell Sports Medicine Scholarship: Minimum 2.0 GPA for CGHS student who will pursue a career in sports medicine or sports training: Cassandra Llaverias CGHS $250

Henris Family Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in industrial arts or vocational trade program:Antonio Bernardini CGHS $500, Ella Bratton PHS $500, Haiden Bray CGHS $500, Karlee Camarda CGHS $500, Michael Cavallero CGHS $500, Aaliyah Celis CGHS $500, Evelyn Ceron Mendoza PHS $500, Claire Chaussee CGHS $500, Hailey Clayworth CGHS $500, Christopher Costanza CGHS $500, Brett Davis CGHS $500, Jake DeCarli SVHS $500, Laysha Diaz CGHS $500, Esmeralda Flores Castillo CGHS $500, Nicole Fox CGHS $500, Tasha Garibaldi CGHS $500, Dylan Hatwig CGHS $500, Jacob Haugen PHS $500 Leah Li CGHS $500, Noel Lopez CGHS $500, Evelyn Pena CGHS $500, Daniel Perez CGHS $500, Taylor Pieri CGHS $500, Morgan Schmidt CGHS $500, Marcus Scott CGHS $500, Samantha Silva CGHS $500, Kaylee Thompson VOHS $500

Hillcrest Dental Group Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree or certificate in health science: Ailin Torres CGHS $1,000

Jack Overton Memorial Scholarship: Minimum: 2.5 GPA and will pursue a higher education degree at the school of their choice: Shalynn Baker PHS $500, Joseph Earley CGHS $750, Marta Estrada PHS $500, Shelby Gustafson PHS $750, Nicoletta Johnson PHS $500, Drake Newell PHS $500, Daphne Perlich PHS $500, Josie Woldemar CGHS $500, Yiwen Xiao CGHS $500

Jim Pacciorini Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0, PHS student who has success in both athletics and academics during high school: Ryan Castiglia PHS $1,000, Mackenzie Soper PHS $1,000

John & Andrea Barella Vocational Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in an industrial arts or vocational trade program: Haiden Bray CGHS $600, Joseph Quezada PHS $600

John and Elrose Lounibos Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0, SVHS Student who has demonstrated extraordinary community service during high school: Emily Sande SVHS $600

John Orfali Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA of 3.0 who has demonstrated a skill and participated in performing arts, music, drama in the community or in school: Robert Almond CGHS $500, Eric Arenas Vasquez PHS $500

John Ramatici Memorial Scholarship sponsored by the Rotary Club of Petaluma: Minimum GPA:2.5 and must have been in interact, participated in school and community service: Karlie Berncich PHS $800, Margaret Rawson PHS $800

Kiwanis Club of Petaluma Community Service Scholarship: Will attend a 4-year college and is able to demonstrate a commitment to community service during high school: Mia Griggs-Yew CGHS $1,000

Knights Of Columbus Council #9090 Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 for SVHS student underclassman and has participated in community service, financial need considered: Frislo De Leon SVHS $350, Johnny Ybarra SVHS $350

Lanker-McHugh Scholarship: Minimum GPA 2.5 for a PHS student who is or has been active in FFA, will pursue a degree in ag or business: Kassidy Bianchi PHS $250

Larry Johnson Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and participated in sports in high school and will attend a trade/vocational school, career business school or community college: Kylie Carlomago CGHS $400

Lift Off Scholarship: Minimum GPA 2.0, PHS student who has a learning disability and has had an IEP during high school: Katie Honey PHS $500

Lynda R. Smith Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 for a PHS student who has been involved in performing arts during their high school years: Jeremy Martin PHS $600, Kody Okamura PHS $600

MacIlvain Academic Honor Roll Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.5 for a PHS student and has taken 4 college prep courses in all 7 semesters and will attend a 4-year college: Keira Alden PHS $1,000, Sasha Andrews PHS $750, Shalynn Baker PHS $1,000, Hailey Barry PHS $800, Julia Barufkin PHS $750, Avery Blankenship PHS $750, Winters Canale PHS $1,000, Olivia Champoux-Hutchins PHS $750, Rylee Cheney PHS $1,000, Alana Demers PHS $750, Ingrid Dierkhising PHS $750, Megan Efhan PHS $1,000, Isabelle Eshoo PHS $800, Marina Ferl PHS $1,000, Sabrina Fiorica PHS $750,Ryan Giacomini PHS $750, Isabel Gonzalez PHS $1,000, Amelia Grevin PHS $750, Bianca Guidici PHS $750, Mia Harris PHS $750, Colin Landry PHS $750, Kimberly Larsen PHS $1,000, Grace Martinez PHS $800, George Marzo PHS $1,000, Jacqueline Mattox PHS $750, Julian McAllister PHS $750, Bruno McDarrah PHS $750, Drake Newell PHS $800, Sophia Paul PHS $1,000, Amelia Rhymes PHS $750, Josephine Rocco PHS $1,000, Katrina Rodrigues PHS $750, Devin Ruy PHS $500, Zachary Scholnick PHS $1,000, Ava Scott PHS $1,000, Karen Severson PHS $800, Jessica Spano PHS $500, Whitney Thomas PHS $1,000, Katrina Tisell PHS $750, Peter Vitali PHS $750, Ben Wilson PHS $800, Leah Woodyatt PHS $750, Danielle Yi, PHS, $800

MacIlvain Family Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 for a PHS student who will attend a trade/vocational school, 2 or 4 year college: Emma Anderson PHS $750, Jackie Avalos PHS $750, Hayden Baswell PHS $1,000, Zeeshan Deura PHS $750, Chase Eckhart PHS $1,000, Roberto Enciso Jimenez PHS $500, Juan Garcia PHS $750, Ayline Garcia Juarez PHS $750, Lupita Geary Tinoco PHS $1,000, Erika Gomez PHS $750, Delia Gosser PHS $1,000, Zoey Haines PHS $750, Jenna Hinke PHS $500, Katie Honey PHS $1,000, Carla Maldonado PHS $750, Giselle Marquez Navarro PHS $1,000, Jeremy Martin PHS $500, Makenzi Mellor PHS $750, Jade Navarro PHS $750, Mallory O'Keefe PHS $750, Myles O’Keefe PHS $750, Alyssa Pacheco PHS $500 , Lauren Popielak PHS $750, Emily Rylance PHS $500, Daniel Sharp PHS $1,000, Max Solimene PHS $500, Cynthia Solis PHS $750, Ryan Vollmer PHS $500, Abby Wetmore PHS $1,000, Lauren Wolff PHS $1,000, Kyle Yant PHS $1,000, Austin Zaman PHS $1,000

Max Cerini Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 and will pursue a higher education degree in the construction or building industry: Tanner Calkin CGHS $1,200, Shelby Gustafson PHS $1,200, Kyle Machado PHS $1,200

Maxwell and Doris Decker RN Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.5 and will pursue a higher education degree in nursing: Brooklyn Labo CGHS $600. Darah Pectol PHS $600

McKegney Family Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and has contributed to PHS, has been attentive to their studies, participated in athletics and will pursue a higher education degree at the school of their choice: Amelia Grevin PHS $1,000, Mackenzie Soper PHS $1,000

Mike Murnin Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and has contributed to PHS, has been attentive to their studies, participated in athletics and will pursue a higher education degree at the school of their choice: Dante Antonini SVHS $750 Cassandra Llaverias CGHS $1,250

Niels and Amalia Scott Scholarship: Minimum GPA 3.5, to CGHS Student who will attend 4-year college; Maria Alamilla CGHS $500, Rachel Amstutz CGHS $500, Eric Arenas Vasquez CGHS $500, Kimberly Barajas CGHS $650, Leah Bjostad CGHS $500, Maya Bjostad CGHS $500, Tory Cain CGHS $750, Caitlin Comella CGHS $500, Lindsey Crawford CGHS $500, Daisy Depaz CGHS $500, Mackenzie Duff CGHS $500, Joseph Earley CGHS $500, Jordan Eckelhoff CGHS $500, Jacob Felix CGHS $500, Camila Garcia-Gonzalez CGHS $500, Ekamdeep Ghoman CGHS $500, Fiona Gmeiner CGHS $500, Jessica Gomez CGHS $500, Tania Gonzalez CGHS $650, Jessica Izaguirre CGHS $500, William Lopez CGHS $500, Emelyn Madrigal CGHS $500, Evelyn Madrigal CGHS $500, Heather Mahoney CGHS $500, Ashley Martinez Perez CGHS $500, Brenda Mejia Sanchez CGHS $650, Erick Mendes CGHS $1,000, Kyra Petersen CGHS $500, Sakiko Pizzorno CGHS $750, Betsy Quiroz CGHS $1,000, Audrey Reposa CGHS $500, Jacob Reuser CGHS $500, Chasity Roman CGHS $650, Felix Stern CGHS $500, Elijah Stevenson CGHS $500, Carissa Stoudt CGHS $650, Annabelle Stuelpe CGHS $650, AilinTorres CGHS $650, Luis Angel Valdez CGHS $500, KianaVelasquez CGHS $500, Maia Washburn CGHS $500, Josie Woldemar CGHS $500 ,Yiwen Xiao CGHS $650

Pat Doherty Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and have played sports for at least three years on a high school team: Ayline Garcia Juarez PHS $1,000, Anthony Maher SVHS $1,000

Pat Steidl Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 and will pursue an educational degree in electrical, mechanics, agriculture: Kassidy Bianchi PHS $500, Haiden Bray CGHS $500, Joseph Quezada PHS $500

Paul DiGirolamo Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 and will pursue a higher education degree in a field that lends itself to public service: Nicholas Barajas VOHS $500

PEF Hope Scholarship/Community Foundation Sonoma County-Dorothy K. Henris Endowment Fund: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and has been attentive to their studies at CGHS, and will pursue a higher education degree at the school of their choice; Brandon Allred CGHS $500, Samuel Basich CGHS $500, Jacy Borre CGHS $500, Chloe Bortel CGHS $500, Nelly Gonzalez CGHS $500, Linda Gurrola CGHS $500, Molly Haslet CGHS $500, Fatima Jauregui Gutierrez CGHS $500, Trevor Liebel CGHS $500, Samantha Lua CGHS $500, Janelle Melendez CGHS $500, Samantha Norton CGHS $500, Vasty Ortiz CGHS $500, Citlaly Ortiz Martinez CGHS $500, Anthony Osorio CGHS $500, Dylan Petersen CGHS $500, Macey Shern CGHS $500, Gabriela Soares CGHS $500, Ayleen Solorio CGHS $500 , Luke Svinth CGHS $500, Omaisca Theodore CGHS $500, Ximena Valdez Reyes CGHS $500, Melissa Villalobos CGHS $500, Cameron West CGHS $500

Peg King & Jeremy King Real Estate Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will attend a 4-year school, who has demonstrated good citizenship; Dante Antonini SVHS $500, Daphne Perlich PHS $500, Cailey Tovar CGHS $500

Petaluma Active 20-30 Club #30 Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 PHS and CGHS students, who demonstrate leadership skills, a strong commitment to volunteerism and has financial need; Samuel Cramer PHS $500, Nicoletta Johnson PHS $500, Emelyn Madrigal CGHS $500, Evelyn Madrigal CGHS $500, Mauricio Mejia Pagola PHS $500, Yessenia Oceguera CGHS $500

Petaluma Chapter of the North Bay Association of Realtors (NORBAR) Scholarship: Minimum 2.0 GPA, who plans to pursue a career in business or a service oriented industry; Samuel Cramer PHS $500, Jenna Grosser SVHS $500, Anthony Maher SVHS $500, Cole Manning PHS $500, George Marzo PHS $500, Bella Ruckrigl CGHS $500

Petaluma Copperfield’s Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in English Literature, English or Creative Writing; Stella Frances PHS $800

Petaluma Firefighters Local #1415 Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0, to a student who will pursue a higher education degree in firefighting, EMT, paramedics or in the medical field; Dante Antonini SVHS $1,000 Eric Arenas Vasquez CGHS $1,000

Petaluma Girls Softball Association Sean O'Keefe Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 for a student who has played for Petaluma Girls Softball Association or on the Steal Breeze team. Karlie Berncich PHS $250, Kylie Carlomagno CGHS $500, Madelyn Delamontanya SVHS $500, Elyanna Gonzalez PHS $500, Mallory O'Keefe PHS $500, Ellie Oatman PHS $500, Macey Shern CGHS $500, Sophia Skubic SVHS $250

Petaluma High FFA Ag Boosters Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0, to a PHS FFA student who will pursue a higher education degree career in Agriculture or an Agricultural related field; Karlie Berncich PHS $750, Kassidy Bianchi PHS $750, Ahnicka Kjaer PHS $750, Reese Renati PHS $750

Petaluma High FFA Bill King Ag Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0, to a PHS FFA student who will pursue a higher education degree career in Agriculture or an Agricultural related field; Ryan Naugle CGHS/PHS $1,000

Petaluma Orthodontics Science Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 to a CGHS, PHS & SVHS student who will pursue a higher degree in health sciences; Isabel Eskes PHS $500, Cassandra Llaverias CGHS $500, Emily Sande SVHS $500

Roger Humphres Military Family Scholarship: Minimum 3.0 GPA, to a student who has an immediate family member in active duty; Sebastian Arenas CGHS $300

Ron Head Environmental Education Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5, PHS Student who has served as a museum docent and will pursue a higher education degree in wildlife or education; Zoey Haines PHS $500

Rose & Sol Fishman Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0, for a student from PHS or CGHS with community involvement and who will attend SRJC with a focus on Career and Technical Education; Dylan Hatwig CGHS $500, Kyle Machado PHS $500, Miles Rivers CGHS $500

Sarah Wadsworth Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 for a PHS student at least two years in World Languages or two years playing tennis; Piper Loden PHS $500, Bruno McDarrah PHS $500

Seymour M. Brody Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.8 to a SVHS student who has been active in high school sports or will pursue a degree in agriculture at the school of their choice; Kyle Favre SVHS $500

Silverberg Family Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 to a student who will attend SRJC engineering, business, public policy, communications, political science or religious studies; Evan Beach PHS $1,000

Simply Solar Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.8 and who will pursue a degree in science, technology, math or engineering at the school of their choice; Sebastian Arenas CGHS $1,000, Emma Churchill PHS $1,000, Sakiko Pizzorno CGHS $1,000

Stephen P. Collins ELL Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5 and has been enrolled in an ESL program; Johana Hernandez CDHS $750, Emelyn Madrigal CGHS $750, Evelyn Madrigal CGHS $750

Terry C. Smith Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 to a student who will further their education degree in photography or writing; Stella Frances PHS $500

Torkelson & Associates CPA's LLP Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in accounting or business; Kyra Petersen CGHS $1,000, Juan Sanchez CGHS $1,000

Trevor Smith Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA 2.5, for a PHS or CGHS student who have had school involvement in sports, clubs, leadership and community service; Tanner Calkin CGHS $1,500, Kathryn Samford PHS $1,500

Trey Atkin Memorial Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.5, PHS student and must have played high school varsity basketball; Isabella Hernandez PHS $500, Aidan Holechek PHS $500, Caden Stevenson PHS $500

U'Ren Family Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 2.0 for a PHS student who has had a life-changing experience during their high school years; Ben Wilson PHS $1,000

Valley Vista PTA Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 to a student who attended Valley Vista Elementary and is active in the community service; Alondra Diaz PHS $500

Willits Family Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 1.0 for a student at PHS or CGHS who will pursue a higher degree in the trades at the school of their choice; Joseph Quezada PHS $500

