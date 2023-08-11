Beyond books at the Petaluma Library

Two days after the Petaluma Regional Library was approved for another 10-year lease extension, kids piled in to read stories to Cody the yellow Labrador and Thalia the poodle.

The weekly program hosted by Paws As Loving Support (PALS) is based on a national model to help children find a love of books. While reading aloud can be intimidating for little learners, reading to a dog is just fun.

With everything from citizenship classes to online newspaper subscriptions, a library card is a window to a wider scope of offerings than ever before.

As a part of the Sonoma County Library System, the local branch located at 100 Fairgrounds Drive was granted a 10-year lease with the city as part of the California State Library Building Forward Grant program, from which the library received more than $1.8 million to upgrade its facilities — including installing fire sprinklers, enhancing restrooms and entryways, seismic upgrades to bookshelves, improving emergency exits and more.

The grant requires that the public library services continue for a minimum of 10 years beyond its term. Since the current lease expires sooner, an amendment was necessary for library staff to accept grant funding from the California State Library, said the Aug. 7 city staff report.

The current lease began in 1978 and spanned 55 years. In it, the Sonoma County Library, which is a public entity, is responsible for insurance, maintenance and repairs of the 25,000-square-foot building.

“The lease extension is a routine matter, and occurs whenever the current lease is about to expire or when we want to make a minor modification,” said Ray Holley, library spokesperson.

Library director Erika Thibault added, “The current lease expires in 2033, but the (grant term) will not be complete until 2024. Therefore, the lease has to be extended to meet the grant requirements.”

And with the lease and library upgrades, thousands of residents from Petaluma and beyond can continue to enjoy a variety of programs, clubs and events that are held at the library each week.

“A core belief of the library is that we want all to feel welcome visiting our branches and using our services. We listen carefully to our community for feedback and we always work to meet and exceed expectations. Petaluma hosted one of the first public libraries in the area, starting in 1858, and that legacy persists now; we honor Petaluma’s history while we constantly introduce new ideas and opportunities,” said Holley.

Read on for a sampling of what’s coming up this fall.

Read to a Dog

“If you’ve never attended a ‘Read to a Dog’ event, well... it doesn’t get much more adorable,“ Holley said. ”Calm, sweet dogs hang out with early readers and provide a fun opportunity for kids to practice reading aloud.“

The enrichment program takes place Sundays and Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. or 2 to 3 p.m. (depending on the day) in the library’s children’s room for youth in grades K-6, who can improve their confidence and reading skills alongside a furry friend.

The pups are brought in by North Bay nonprofit PALS, or Paws As Loving Support, which provide specially trained service animals for those with a variety of needs.

Baby Cafe

Facilitated by lactation specialists or other consultants specializing in postpartum health and wellness, the local nonprofit Better Beginnings for Babies hosts these free group meetings for new parents on Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“Baby Cafes are dynamic community circles supporting infant feeding and the postpartum journey. Everyone gets a chance to share,” said a post on the library’s website.

Better Beginnings provides free breastfeeding support and on-call doula support throughout Sonoma County.

Petaluma Conversations

Petaluma residents are invited to come to a four-week series of facilitated discussions on a variety of topics important to community members in an effort to “build capacity for connecting across differences.”

Hosted by Petalumans John Crowley and Lou Zweier, the conversations are set for each Tuesday between Aug. 15 and Sept. 5 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Those attending form small groups “where everyone has an equal chance to speak and be heard. Groups can use the topic for the evening, pick their own topic or have no topic,” according to an event post.

Residents who wish to attend can register on the library’s website.

U.S. citizenship assistance

These free sessions take place Wednesdays from 5 to 7:45 p.m. at the library to help prepare adults looking to take the English U.S. Naturalization Exam.

Residents who attend can participate in mock interviews, practice English reading and written skills, as well as review dozens of civic questions.