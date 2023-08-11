Beyond books at the Petaluma Library

The City Council approved a new 10-year lease extension with the library as part of a $1.8 million grant award. In its modern era with education offerings, special events and robust digital offerings, it’s so much more than just books.|
AMELIA RICHARDSON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
August 11, 2023, 4:00PM

Two days after the Petaluma Regional Library was approved for another 10-year lease extension, kids piled in to read stories to Cody the yellow Labrador and Thalia the poodle.

The weekly program hosted by Paws As Loving Support (PALS) is based on a national model to help children find a love of books. While reading aloud can be intimidating for little learners, reading to a dog is just fun.

With everything from citizenship classes to online newspaper subscriptions, a library card is a window to a wider scope of offerings than ever before.

As a part of the Sonoma County Library System, the local branch located at 100 Fairgrounds Drive was granted a 10-year lease with the city as part of the California State Library Building Forward Grant program, from which the library received more than $1.8 million to upgrade its facilities — including installing fire sprinklers, enhancing restrooms and entryways, seismic upgrades to bookshelves, improving emergency exits and more.

The grant requires that the public library services continue for a minimum of 10 years beyond its term. Since the current lease expires sooner, an amendment was necessary for library staff to accept grant funding from the California State Library, said the Aug. 7 city staff report.

The current lease began in 1978 and spanned 55 years. In it, the Sonoma County Library, which is a public entity, is responsible for insurance, maintenance and repairs of the 25,000-square-foot building.

“The lease extension is a routine matter, and occurs whenever the current lease is about to expire or when we want to make a minor modification,” said Ray Holley, library spokesperson.

Library director Erika Thibault added, “The current lease expires in 2033, but the (grant term) will not be complete until 2024. Therefore, the lease has to be extended to meet the grant requirements.”

And with the lease and library upgrades, thousands of residents from Petaluma and beyond can continue to enjoy a variety of programs, clubs and events that are held at the library each week.

“A core belief of the library is that we want all to feel welcome visiting our branches and using our services. We listen carefully to our community for feedback and we always work to meet and exceed expectations. Petaluma hosted one of the first public libraries in the area, starting in 1858, and that legacy persists now; we honor Petaluma’s history while we constantly introduce new ideas and opportunities,” said Holley.

Read on for a sampling of what’s coming up this fall.

Read to a Dog

“If you’ve never attended a ‘Read to a Dog’ event, well... it doesn’t get much more adorable,“ Holley said. ”Calm, sweet dogs hang out with early readers and provide a fun opportunity for kids to practice reading aloud.“

The enrichment program takes place Sundays and Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. or 2 to 3 p.m. (depending on the day) in the library’s children’s room for youth in grades K-6, who can improve their confidence and reading skills alongside a furry friend.

The pups are brought in by North Bay nonprofit PALS, or Paws As Loving Support, which provide specially trained service animals for those with a variety of needs.

Baby Cafe

Facilitated by lactation specialists or other consultants specializing in postpartum health and wellness, the local nonprofit Better Beginnings for Babies hosts these free group meetings for new parents on Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“Baby Cafes are dynamic community circles supporting infant feeding and the postpartum journey. Everyone gets a chance to share,” said a post on the library’s website.

Better Beginnings provides free breastfeeding support and on-call doula support throughout Sonoma County.

Petaluma Conversations

Petaluma residents are invited to come to a four-week series of facilitated discussions on a variety of topics important to community members in an effort to “build capacity for connecting across differences.”

Hosted by Petalumans John Crowley and Lou Zweier, the conversations are set for each Tuesday between Aug. 15 and Sept. 5 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Those attending form small groups “where everyone has an equal chance to speak and be heard. Groups can use the topic for the evening, pick their own topic or have no topic,” according to an event post.

Residents who wish to attend can register on the library’s website.

U.S. citizenship assistance

These free sessions take place Wednesdays from 5 to 7:45 p.m. at the library to help prepare adults looking to take the English U.S. Naturalization Exam.

Residents who attend can participate in mock interviews, practice English reading and written skills, as well as review dozens of civic questions.

For more information, contact Catholic Charities at 707-578-6000.

Clubs for teens

At the library, young people can not only read and check out their favorite books, but also connect with others with a wide variety of other interests — from board games and video games, to art, Anime and more.

Up until Aug. 28, teens are invited to come play their favorite board games on Mondays between 2 to 5 p.m. Then, on Mondays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. during the school year, teens in grades 7-12 can head to the library’s conference room, grab a console or their smartphone and join in on a number of video games and Jackbox party games for an evening of fun.

On Tuesdays between 3:20 and 4:30 p.m. this fall, teens can participate in the library’s new Anime Club where they can also learn about Japanese culture. Snacks will be provided.

On Thursdays beginning in September, the library will put on its art series for teens, where participants can learn how to create with a different medium each week between 4 and 5:30 p.m. Themes include tile art, metallic watercolor, jewelry making with perler beads, and creating comics. To register and learn more, residents can check out the library’s event page.

Author talks

The Petaluma Regional Library is also home to a number of speaker series and author-led events. Coming up on Sept. 9 from 1 to 2 p.m., the library will feature local author Rachel Zemach, who will read from her new memoir “The Butterfly Cage,” which gives perspective on what it’s like to learn as a deaf or hard-of-hearing student, as well as being the teacher of such students. Sign language interpretation by The Nature of Interpreting will be provided. Learn more about Zemach and her memoir at rachelzemach.com.

Art and music

On Sept. 2, families with children 6 years old and younger can learn about Spanish Music and Movement. Attendees can “be active characters” and use colorful scarfs and instruments to tell stories while engaging in the Spanish language. Put on by the local language immersion organization Colors of Spanish, the program will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and will repeat on Oct. 7 and once per month thereafter.

On Sept. 12 from 6 to 7 p.m., residents of all ages can attend a wreath crafting workshop to make festive fall decor. Registration is limited and available at the library’s event page.

On Sept. 23 between 2 and 3 p.m., all are invited to watch a live performance and participate in a Latin American dance lesson with Ballet Folklorico Netzahualcoyotl, a group which aims to “educate the general public by providing a greater understanding and appreciation for Mexican culture and folklore through music, dance, and traditional art forms,” according to the library website.

Informational opportunities

As part of Emergency Preparedness Month, the library is partnering with Sonoma County’s Department of Emergency Management, Cool Petaluma and more to put on sessions throughout September to help residents prepare for natural disasters. On Sept. 17 between 2 and 3 p.m., there will be a “What’s In Your Go Bag?” workshop. Then on Sept. 20 from 6 to 7:45 p.m. the library will feature a showing of “Embers of Awakening: From Firestorms to Climate Healing,” a documentary that tells stories of 2017 Tubbs fire survivors, focused on “how we can recover from trauma while providing insights to prevent the further demise of our communities and planet.” A panel discussion will follow the film screening.

On Sept. 30 from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Dennis Przybycien, a Sonoma County Master Gardener, is set to share tips on saving water in a drought, and will include information on home gardening, pest management and more.

Chess Club

This club invites Petalumans of all ages to come down to the library each Wednesday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and join in on the classic game. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a board as there is a limited supply.

Online resources

In addition to its enrichment programs, the library offers a rich assortment of online services. From free education resources in Spanish and English like Tutor.com, Britannica School and National Geographic Kids, to Spanish-language streaming services, to access to e-books, there are a wealth of resources accessible with a library card. Visit sonomalibrary.org/elibrary to explore the full range of options.

Petaluma History Room

The Petaluma History Room is a unique offering of the local branch, full of archives and documents that tell the stories of the city’s past. Recently, the Argus-Courier partnered with the library to host its rich assortment of photo archives. Overseen by librarian Connie Williams, the History Room is a popular resource for researchers, genealogy and historians tucked in the upstairs of the local library branch.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.

