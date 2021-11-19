Big rig crash causing delays on Highway 101 in Novato

An overturned big rig in Novato was causing delays on southbound Highway 101 Friday morning.

The crash was reported just before 1:30 a.m. at De Long Avenue, the California Highway Patrol’s online traffic incident website showed.

It was blocking two lanes on the southbound of the highway, resulting in stopped traffic and up to two hours’ delay for drivers, the SigAlert traffic website said.

Debris that the big rig was hauling at the time of the crash spilled onto the northbound side of the highway, initially blocking three lanes of traffic. Two of those lanes were cleared by 7:30 a.m., the CHP said. All northbound lanes were open by 10:40 a.m.

Initial reporting by the CHP shows the driver received minor injuries.

Check back for updates.

