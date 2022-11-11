Big rig hauling cheese overturns on Highway 101 in Santa Rosa

An overturned big rig is slowing traffic Friday afternoon near southbound Highway 101 in Santa Rosa.

The crash was reported about 1:30 p.m. just south of the Highway 12 interchange, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Tow trucks on scene of a rig that overturned on the Hwy. 12 feeder to south Hwy. 101, could take awhile. Cargo was cheese. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/c0HaCUy3in — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) November 11, 2022

The vehicle, which carried 14,000 pounds of cheese, fell onto its side and destroyed a guardrail.

The driver got out of the big rig and communicated with CHP officers at the scene.

As of 2 p.m., the crash was mostly blocking traffic merging from Highway 12 onto Highway 101, and there was no immediate estimate on when the scene would be cleared.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.petaluma360.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.71706935128174&lat=38.43453195404616&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

This is a developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi