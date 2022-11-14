‘Bike boulevard’ pilot project planned for Petaluma’s 5th Street

Petaluma city officials are aiming to install the city’s first “bike boulevard” on the city’s west side, giving cyclists and pedestrians higher priority on a portion of 5th Street between A Street and Mountain View Avenue.

The project, introduced during a Nov. 9 public workshop, has not yet been finalized but would incorporate elements like traffic diverters, curb extensions, speed humps, stop sign removal and the installation of signage, lane markings and high-visibility crosswalks – and all would utilize quick-build features.

Traffic circles are also proposed on 5th Street at B, G and I streets.

“Our project goals are really to reinforce 5th Street as a safe, slow, quiet neighborhood street that is safe and inviting for people on foot, on bike, on scooter,” said project manager Bjorn Griepenburg during the workshop.

“We want to use it as a pilot project to test and evaluate (resident) feedback and then adjust, potentially, some of our design elements and develop some good design standards as we roll these out throughout Petaluma.”

The city’s project website defines bike boulevards, also called “neighborhood greenways” or “neighborhood bikeways,“ as neighborhood streets with lower vehicle traffic volume and speed, giving priority to those traveling by foot, bike or scooter. They do not involve striping designated bike lanes, as ”the expectation on bike boulevards is that people traveling by bike may enjoy full use of the roadway.“

The idea of bringing bike boulevards to Petaluma was first recommended in the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan in 2008, and the 5th Street bike boulevard concept was later approved by City Council.

The project proposes traffic diverters in order to prohibit traffic from crossing D Street or making left turns onto or off of D Street. A refuge island would be installed at D Street as well to allow for safe crossing for pedestrians.

When polled, 64% of the roughly 50 attendees supported the traffic diverters, while 23% were against and the rest were unsure.

“My concern is that Petaluma Boulevard and 6th Street are already busy turning intersections, particularly during times of congestion,” said a resident named David during the public comment section of the workshop. He said he supported the overall project but was one of the “unsure” votes when it came to the traffic diverters.

The project garnered overall support from those in attendance, with residents adding suggestions that ranged from planting street trees and greenery to swapping out speed humps for stop signs.

Griepenburg said 5th Street was chosen as the better option for a bike boulevard in the downtown area, as opposed to Petaluma Boulevard South or 6th Street, because it has less daily traffic. Staff reported 5th Street sees less than 1,000 vehicles per day, while 6th Street sees more than 7,000 and Petaluma Boulevard more than 12,000.

The bike boulevard would also support city goals of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 by promoting more transportation options, Griepenburg said.

As a model for such a project, Santa Rosa incorporated a bike boulevard on Humboldt Street to prioritize those biking and walking between local neighborhoods.

The quick-build elements are expected to begin to be installed by March. City staff will then evaluate whether the design is a good fit, with the possibility of it becoming permanent in 2024. Funding would come from the city’s traffic mitigation impact fees.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.