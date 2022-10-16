A biplane pilot was uninjured Saturday afternoon after a wind gust caused the aircraft to flip as it taxied on a runway at Petaluma Municipal Airport.

Petaluma Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Weaver said the pilot had landed at about 2:30 p.m. The pilot was attempting to maneuver the plane when wind blew it off the runway and it flipped over.

The pilot, the only person in the aircraft, managed to get out of the plane. Petaluma Fire Department crews worked to stop gasoline leaking from the plane.

The incident is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration, Weaver said.

In a news release, Weaver said removal of the aircraft is pending and will be completed as soon as possible. Estimated damages depend on completion of the investigation and removal of the plane, he said.

Several agencies responded in addition to Petaluma Fire, including the Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District and the Petaluma Police Department.

