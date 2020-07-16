Black leaders raise their voice

As the Black Lives Matter movement has rocketed into the national conscience and spurred conversations over racial equity and police reform in Sonoma County cities, Petaluma Blacks for Community Development is joining a grassroots effort to demand change from Petaluma’s city leaders.

In co-sponsoring Saturday’s Community Forum on Racism and Interactions with Police in Petaluma, the nonprofit is intentionally stepping into a more visible role as the city responds to calls for police reform following weeks of protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The establishment of the forum itself was a hurdle for local activists and organizers, who pressed the city to cancel its own “listening sessions” led by police and instead allow the community to collect input from Petaluma’s Black, Latino and other residents of color.

The event is seen as a first step in the city’s recently-launched initiative to review police practices and procedures, with leaders pledging to listen to the feedback and recommendations from this weekend’s event.

In such an unprecedented time, Petaluma Blacks for Community Development co-founder Faith Ross sees an opportunity for the group to become more involved in the community and influence policies that directly impact Black residents.

“This is just a chance for us, and now is the right time because we’re all talking about the killings that have happened recently,” Ross said, referring to highly-publicized police killings of unarmed Black people across the country. “It’s brought a real awareness to how Black people are treated differently, so now is a time when we get a chance to be heard.”

Saturday’s forum invites people of color to discuss their experiences in Petaluma and with the city’s police, which is to be compiled in a report to city council. Other co-organizers include North Bay Organizing Project Petaluma along with Latinx Student Congress, Sonoma County Black Coalition, Petaluma TIDE, Petaluma Community Relations Council and Indivisible Petaluma.

Ross said she hopes Saturday’s forum isn’t just a one-off, and will usher in greater representation of the city’s residents of color.

“For the Black people that live here and other ethnic groups that live here, we have never been asked if there’s a problem in this city before. We have never, ever been asked before,” Ross said. “Racism does happen here, just as it does in other places. Now there’s a chance to finally speak out.”

For Petaluma Blacks for Community Development co-founder Gloria Robinson, the group’s pivot to focus more on local police reform is a welcomed expansion for the nonprofit, whose footprint and clout has steadily grown since humble beginnings.

When Robinson moved to Petaluma with her family in the 1970s, she quickly realized how little her neighbors knew about Black history and culture. One peek into her kids’ school textbooks confirmed that impression, spurring her to create a group dedicated to advancing awareness of the Black experience and building bridges across the community.

“I just wanted to share Black history with this town that has always been predominantly white,” Robinson said. “People are just learning about Juneteenth now, and back then, people only knew about Rosa Parks, the bus and Martin Luther King, Jr.”

In the years since its founding in 1978, Petaluma Blacks for Community Development has spearheaded education and outreach initiatives, including what has become an annual Black History Month celebration replete with concerts, church services, speakers and exhibits at the Petaluma History Museum.

Membership has held steady at about 15 people in recent years, Ross said, including both Black and white residents.

Petaluma’s Black population is estimated to be 1% of the total population, with whites making up roughly 70% while Hispanic and Latino residents constitute just over 21%. As a result, both Ross and Robinson emphasize the importance of education as a tool to mobilize residents to build a more racially just city.

“I didn’t think this group would last 42 years when I first created it, and I’m happy to see what’s happened all these years,” Robinson said. “I’m feeling hopeful, but I still feel that in order for changes to happen it has to be by the people.”

