Blaze guts 6th Street duplex in Petaluma’s west side neighborhood

A Petaluma structure fire caused severe damage to a duplex in the 400 block of 6th Street late Tuesday morning, but firefighters were able to extinguish it quickly and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters received the call at 11:04 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, and arrived “to find a heavily involved structure” at 411 6th St., said Capt. Greg Taylor of the Petaluma Fire Department. They attacked the flames from the north and east sides of the building and had them out relatively quickly, he said.

“The only complicated thing was knowing if there was anybody inside or not,” said Taylor, speaking from the scene. One occupant had been present in the duplex at the time of the fire, but exited safely, he said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

By 12:30 p.m., a half-dozen firefighters were conducting “salvage and overhaul” work, dragging out burned and soggy items from the unit’s charred garage. Although 411 6th St. was badly damaged, Taylor thought the duplex’s other unit, at 413 6th St., had sustained only smoke damage.

He credited both CalFire and the Rancho Adobe Fire District with helping Petaluma firefighters tackle the blaze.