Hundreds gathered at the Santa Rosa Junior College Petaluma campus Sunday to celebrate the Blue Zones Project Petaluma kickoff – Petaluma’s iteration of an international, research-based project that aims to bring communities together for longer, healthier, happier lives.

Petaluma is one of over 78 communities in the U.S. chosen to participate in a Blue Zones community project over the next three years.

“Blue Zones” are areas in the world where people live longer lives on average. Their lifestyles were studied by author and researcher Dan Buettner, whose work culminated into a 2023 Netflix miniseries called “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones.”

Long before Sunday’s celebratory gathering, leaders from Blue Zones Project Petaluma did their own research to document the community’s so-called well-being index. Residents of the city of Petaluma, they found, are stressed.

Survey data from last fall garnered 1,054 responses to establish a baseline on where the Petaluma populace’s well-being stands – with the goal of improving that standing, according to the research data.

For instance, over 54% of women surveyed had experienced a lot of stress the day prior to the survey. Also, nearly 30% of men surveyed have high blood pressure, and nearly 70% of men in Petaluma are considered overweight or obese.

“What we learned about this community is that we have really high levels of stress. We have high levels of depression amongst women. And we have a huge sector of our youth who don't feel a sense of belonging to place or their schools,” said Nichole Warwick, executive director of Blue Zones Project Petaluma.

These problems have been compounded by traumas associated with the pandemic, fires and floods over the last few years, she said.

“The beauty of the timing of this project happening now is that we can help stimulate an immune response, a health response post-COVID, where we're helping bring people back out into community,” she said.

Community healing

At the kickoff event in Petaluma, people of all ages visited dozens of booths of locally-based community organizations to learn about healthy living, eating, movement and opportunities for change.

Some did yoga, others tried food from a test kitchen, others played games with their children.

There were performances by Play Marimba!, a school-based marimba group, and Ireri Ballet Folklorico Petaluma, whose dancers performed traditional Mexican dances in colorful outfits.

“It's been 10 months of research, listening sessions, reporting and drafting our Community Blueprint. And this is a celebration that we have an approved Community Blueprint,” Warwick said.

The 90-plus-page blueprint, released in March and available at bluezonesprojectpetaluma.com, describes itself as the “guiding document and strategic plan” to achieve community transformation, and outlines specific strategies focused on people, places and policy.

Based on information in that initial discovery period, Petaluma mostly fared better than the U.S. overall, “but in comparison to other nations now, we really don't have a high level of health in our community,” Warwick said.

Warwick said the Sunday gathering was one example of several new practices she hopes will move the needle toward community healing.

“So now we know what we're here to do in communities. And so it's a matter of building the coalitions with the community members and our community partners,” she said, adding that the project can only accomplish as much as people choose to participate.

As far as next steps, “there’s several committees being formed,” said Ramona Faith, CEO of Healthy Petaluma District and Foundation, which brought the project to Petaluma. It also funded the initiative, which will cost about $5 million over a four-year period, she said.

Currently, the city of Petaluma and Providence, which owns Petaluma Valley Hospital, are each providing a $200,000-a-year sponsorship for the project as the district continues to seek more sponsors, Faith said.

Faith encourages people interested in learning more to go “online and see what the various committees are, how they want to become involved, and then sign up for whatever level that they want to become involved in,” she said. She added that there will be strategies people can review and implement on their own.

Beyond individual changes, the project aims to “close gaps” in larger systems – such as revamping food policies at local schools so children have healthier options, or making people aware that they can access public parks or other publicly funded spaces like the SRJC Petaluma campus.

“It's not one group of people doing this. This is a large, community-wide transformational project,” Faith said.

Healthy living

Some attendees found the reception lively and a great way to continue to think about healthy habits.

“I think I live a pretty healthy life and I just wanted to see if there was anything I'm missing,” said Petaluma resident Carolynn DiGiuseppi, who came with her partner.

She owns Carolynn’s Montessori for Toddlers and encourages healthy habits for the kids, including yoga and 30-second meditation sessions.

When asked how she thinks the city could improve, DiGiuseppi said, “I think there could be more community gardens because I see empty spaces. And I have a nice garden – it’s for my school, the kids use the garden. But I think there could be more for people who aren't so fortunate as to have their own space.”

Kate Rennie, who came with her husband and three children, noted there were “tons of family-friendly” activities Sunday.

She said her own family has made small but meaningful lifestyle changes, like shifting to a veggie-forward diet, to model healthier habits for their children. But she added there are limits to how much change is possible.

Rennie said her children go to Loma Vista Immersion Academy and the route to school is bike-friendly, at least “until the last shot.” However, she said the school is working with a local group to make bike access easier, a move in line with city efforts to increase safe bike travel on its streets.

“We're a cycling family and so it would be awesome if cycling was easier,” she said.

The focus on the future of the community’s health was apparent throughout, and was underscored by both leaders and attendees.

“We want a healthier community, not just for our people now, but for our future generations,” Warwick said. “And if we can do the work now, to build greater health and well-being, that's going to impact our legacy.”

