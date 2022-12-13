Boat Parade lights up downtown Petaluma

A few showers didn’t dampen the spirits of those celebrating Petaluma’s Lighted Boat Parade last Saturday evening.

Kicking off at 5:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Marina, participating boats – all of them creatively decorated and illuminated in a floating festival of lights – made their way to downtown’s newly dredged Turning Basin, bringing holiday cheer along the way to dozens of delighted onlookers.

A yearly tradition in Petaluma, the Lighted Boat Parade is sponsored by the Petaluma Yacht Club and the Petaluma Downtown Association.