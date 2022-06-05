Boaters encounter submerged car in Petaluma River

Boaters weren’t the only ones on the Petaluma River Sunday morning. A number of them had to dodge a submerged car near the Sheraton Hotel.

At around 10 a.m. Petaluma police received a call that a white Hyundai Elantra went into the river at the Petaluma Marina boat launch at the Sheraton Hotel, authorities said.

Petaluma PD at the scene of a vehicle into the Petaluma River on Baywood Drive launch ramp adjacent to the Sheraton. No one inside vehicle. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/gKpfD0xYwk — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) June 5, 2022

The driver, a 27-year-old Rohnert Park woman, intended to put the car in reverse, but she instead put the car in drive and drove down the boat launch ramp and into the river, police said.

No injuries were reported.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.petaluma360.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.6126883&lat=38.23095540000001&z=15">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The Rohnert Park woman is a family member of the registered owner of the car, police said Sunday afternoon.

The car was towed out of the water at around 11:40 a.m., police said.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.