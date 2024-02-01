After 27 festivals held over 29 years, with a two-year break during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bodega Seafood, Art & Wine Festival has been canceled for good.

The event once drew between 8,000 to 9,000 people annually to the Watts Ranch in the town of Bodega. The festival held last August, drawing 6,300 fans, turns out to have been the last one.

In an announcement this week, co-producers Janet Ciel and Michael Ecton said the festival will be discontinued, citing increased expenses -- nearly $50,000 over the past two years -- and decreased attendance.

“Every year attendance was going down. The festival never lost money. It just wasn’t making enough,” Ciel said. “Michael and I haven’t been making enough to justify getting up in the morning, let alone working on it.”

One the problems facing the festival is that its site was essentially a “giant field,” so everything must be brought in, Ciel said. The site was one of the reasons attempts to sell the festival to new producers didn’t work out, she added.

“There had been a little interest in buying the festival but that just wasn’t viable,” Ciel said.

Post-COVID, the company that supplied tents and electrical power to the festival pulled out, she explained.

“That increased costs by $30,000 right there,” Ciel said. “We had to go to two separate companies. COVID changed everything.”

Ciel also has been managing the Healdsburg Farmers Market for the past eight years and staged the first Merry Healdsburg Holiday Market last December.

The Bodega festival featured food, beer, wine, arts, crafts and live music, and benefited the Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods and the Bodega Volunteer Fire Department. The festival was founded in 1994.

“This would have been the 30th year. I really hate canceling this festival,” Ciel said, “but it’s too much work for not enough money.”

