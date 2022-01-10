BottleRock Napa Valley 2022 lineup announced

BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, announced the 2022 festival lineup Monday, featuring more than 75 musical acts including headliners Metallica, P!nk, Twenty One Pilots and Luke Combs.

The three-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival will run May 27-29 in downtown Napa at the Napa Valley Expo fairgrounds.

Three-day festival passes go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at BottleRockNapaValley.com.

In addition to headliners, the lineup includes The Black Crowes, Kygo, Pitbull, Greta Van Fleet, Mount Westmore (featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort), Rainbow Kitten Surprise, CHVRCHES, Bleachers, Spoon, BANKS, Alessia Cara, SAINt JHN, Vance Joy, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Silversun Pickups, The Wailers featuring Julian Marley, Iration, Greensky Bluegrass, grandson, Amos Lee, Yola, Tai Verdes, MisterWives, Marcus King, FLETCHER, Bahamas, Noah Kahan, Grandmaster Flash, Marc E. Bassy, Fantastic Negrito and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors.

Other acts include Skip Marley, Kikagaku Moyo, Royal & the Serpent, Aly & AJ, Justus Bennetts, Wild Rivers, Kinky, Tessa Violet, Dorothy, Foy Vance, The Brothers Comatose, JORDY, Blu DeTiger, Atlas Genius, Jake Wesley Rogers, The Happy Fits, Djo, Ana Tijoux, Allison Ponthier, Hot Milk, Diamante Eléctrico, DE'WAYNE, Madame Gandhi, Liily, The Suffers, Motherfolk, Eliza & The Delusionals, William Prince, James Tormé, Taipei Houston, Bastardane, OTTTO, Niko Rubio, Peter Collins, Jharrel Jerome, Ron Artis II, Full Moonalice, The Alive, Jaleh, Kosha Dillz, Chelsea Effect, The Silverado Pickups and Napa Valley Youth Symphony.

“We’re happy to be bringing the first taste of summer back to music fans here in the Napa Valley,” said Dave Graham of BottleRock in an email statement. “As fans have come to expect, our 2022 lineup has something for everyone, featuring a wide variety of genres that offer legendary performers with some of the most exciting new and emerging artists in the world.”

Three-day general admission tickets cost $379 per person. Three-day prices are $899 for VIP tickets, $1,699 for Skydeck tickets, $1,799 for Marriott Bonvoy American Express VIP Viewing Suite tickets and $4,995 for Platinum tickets.

Single-day ticket sales and the day-by-day band schedule will be announced later.

BottleRock Napa Valley also will present its Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing renowned chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars. Details will be announced later.

BottleRock Napa Valley organizers said they will follow all local and state COVID-19 health and safety guidelines in place at the time of the festival and will communicate all requirements to ticket holders before the festival.

First held in 2013, the festival was canceled in 2020 and delayed last year due to the pandemic, but when it did return, in early September, it sold out to a crowd of 120,000 over three days, with coronavirus safety protocols in place. One headliner, Stevie Nicks, canceled her scheduled appearance and several other shows, citing COVID-19 concerns.

