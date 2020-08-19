Subscribe

Boy arrested after standoff with police

MATT BROWN
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
August 19, 2020, 9:47AM
Petaluma Police Tuesday arrested a 17-year-old boy who allegedly made threats with a knife after a brief standoff that closed Washington Street.

Police did not release the name of the boy because he is a minor.

The incident occurred at 1:40 p.m. at Keokuk Street and Washington Street. Police said they received reports of a juvenile armed with a knife and threatening to harm himself and others.

Police said the boy discarded the knife and locked himself in an RV parked on Keokuk Street before officers arrived. Police were told that the RV contained additional knives.

The boy initially would not exit the RV, police said in a statement. After 15 minutes of negotiations, he agreed to exit the RV and was taken into custody.

Police said he was taken to a hospital for mental health services.

