Brickmaiden Breads in Point Reyes Station for sale

A beloved Point Reyes Station bakery has gone up for sale after its longtime owner decided to step back from the business.

Brickmaiden Breads and the property itself are in need of new ownership for the first time since the bakery opened over two decades ago. Owner Celine Underwood announced the sale Sunday in a Facebook post.

There are a few factors that played into Underwood’s decision. The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially challenging, and several longtime staff members also decided to step back from the bakery, she said.

“The constant renewal of relationships and letting them go was a heavier burden for me,” she said. “The other component is I’m not getting younger. I recognize that I’ve had a strong imbalance between personal life and business life after all this time.”

The 4th Street property is being listed at $1.35 million and includes the two-story building that houses the business, an adjacent bakehouse and a backyard garden, said property broker Lynsey Kayser.

The business itself is for sale for $450,000, according to restaurant broker Ryn Longmaid.

Underwood opened Brickmaiden Breads, which focuses on sourdough bread and pastries, in October 2000. She said she hopes whoever purchases the bakery maintains a similar level of integrity, commitment to sustainability and positive relationships with staff and community members that she prioritized.

But she’s also looking forward to some time for rest and relaxation.

“I think initially I’m really looking forward to having some mental space to really look back at what I’m interesting in and what I am as a human that I haven’t really haven’t time to develop over these past years,” she said.