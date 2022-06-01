Subscribe

Firefighters stop 15-acre grass fire near Sears Point

MATT PERA AND CHASE HUNTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 1, 2022, 11:24AM
Firefighters stopped a grass fire Wednesday morning near Sears Point in southern Sonoma County.

Dubbed the Sears fire, the blaze was reported around 11 a.m. in the open space along Arnold Drive.

Smoke was visible from Highway 37 near the Sonoma Raceway.

By noon, Cal Fire reported the fire had burned across an estimated 15 acres and was no longer spreading.

Cal Fire said aircraft pilots who had been dispatched to the blaze were no longer working it.

The cause of the fire could not immediately be determined.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

