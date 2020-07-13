Butter and Egg Days canceled

The 2020 Butter and Egg Days Parade and Festival has officially been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The April celebration of Petaluma’s agricultural heritage was postponed to September in the hope that large gatherings would be permitted this summer. But with COVID-19 cases rising across the state, including in Sonoma County, organizers decided to scrap the marquee event that normally draws 20,000 to downtown Petaluma.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the cancellation of the annual Petaluma Butter & Egg Days Parade and Festival to the impacts of COVID-19,” Marie McCusker, executive director of the Petaluma Downtown Association, said in a statement. “We had initially postponed the event from April to September however we recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic is not likely to subside sufficiently at any time in 2020.”

She said the organizers are planning to bring the event back to its usual April slot next year, which will be the 40th anniversary of the festival’s revival. The event was first held in the 1910s to celebrate Petaluma’s status as the “Egg Basket of the World.”

“The safety, health, and well being of our attendees, vendors, sponsors, and our incredible army of volunteers is our highest priority,” McCusker said. “While we anguished over our decision, we will look forward to making plans to celebrate the parade's 40th birthday in April 2021. The Petaluma Downtown Association sends you our heartfelt thanks for supporting local businesses, and send you there best wishes for a safe and healthy outcome for all during this stressful time of uncertainly.”

Most events have been canceled, postponed or moved online since the coronavirus outbreak reached the U.S. in March. The Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma held and online event that featured most of the usual exhibitions.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Sonoma County, forcing the state to place the county on a watch list and close certain businesses like bars, indoor dining rooms and museums on Monday.

The county reported 116 new COVID-19 cases late Sunday night, marking the single largest increase in a 24-hour period so far, reaching a total of 1,819. The Petaluma-Penngrove area has reported 356 cases so far.