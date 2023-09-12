Café Puente to host first Festival de Banderas

Café Puente, a local nonprofit and multicultural center, will host the inaugural Festival de Banderas on Sept. 16 with live music, dancing and food from a number of local vendors.

Festival de Banderas, Spanish for “festival of flags” will celebrate the independence days of numerous Latin American countries, including Mexico, El Salvador and Chile. It coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins Sept. 15.

“Celebrating many cultures has always been at the heart of who we are, and we hope to celebrate this special day with our local Petaluma residents,” said Eliot Enriquez, co-director of Café Puente.

The event will be held 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the parking lot adjacent to the center, with a bounce house, games and other family-friendly activities available. A number of nonprofits will attend and live music will be performed by Bay Area band Son Chévere, a quartet that plays Cuban dance music such as son, salsa and timba.

The multicultural center hosts a series of events, including classes on Chatino, an indigenous language found in Mexico, weekly gatherings for Spanish-speaking senior citizens, and art and music classes for young children in Spanish. The center is also known for offering free sweet bread, tea and coffee to its visitors.

For more information on the festival and other events, visit cafepuente.org

