Cal Fire announces burn ban for parts of Sonoma County

Sonoma County has been added to Cal Fire’s list of locations where burning vegetation on residential properties will be banned beginning next week in many areas, officials said.

Cal Fire will suspend burn permits beginning Monday for parts of the county that fall within the state’s responsibility area for fire suppression, officials said. That does not include portions of the county that are within incorporated city or town limits.

The ban is a result of “increasing fire danger posed by dead grass and hotter, drier conditions,” a Monday Cal Fire announcement said.

The ban covers “all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves,” officials said, noting that it does not include camp fires on private property or at campgrounds.

Permits will also be suspended in Mendocino County on Monday. Suspensions are already in place in Napa, Lake, Solano, Yolo and Colusa counties.

