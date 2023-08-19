Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit and local agencies quickly stopped forward progress on a vegetation fire in west Petaluma, the agency said on X (formerly Twitter) Saturday morning.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.petaluma360.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.6726646&lat=38.2236287&z=15">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Officials said on social media that a rapid air and ground response stopped the fire, dubbed the Spring Fire and burning on the 200 block of Spring Hill Road near Helen Putnam Regional Park.

#Spring Fire: Forward progress of the fire has been stopped thanks to a rapid air and ground response. Units to remain at scene with mop up operations. pic.twitter.com/7zZlwDpjJw — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 19, 2023

The blaze had spread to an acre shortly after 11 a.m., Cal Fire said.

#Spring Fire: CAL FIRE LNU along with local agencies are currently at scene of an approximate 1 acre vegetation fire in the 200 block of Spring Hill Rd in Petaluma. If traveling in the area give way to first responders. pic.twitter.com/LOr8KK5upX — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 19, 2023

This is a developing story.