Cal Fire crews quickly stop vegetation fire in west Petaluma
Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit and local agencies quickly stopped forward progress on a vegetation fire in west Petaluma, the agency said on X (formerly Twitter) Saturday morning.
Officials said on social media that a rapid air and ground response stopped the fire, dubbed the Spring Fire and burning on the 200 block of Spring Hill Road near Helen Putnam Regional Park.
The blaze had spread to an acre shortly after 11 a.m., Cal Fire said.
This is a developing story.
