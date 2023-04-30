Cal Fire requires burn permits beginning Monday

Starting Monday, Cal Fire will require burn permits for Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Colusa, Solano and Yolo counties, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit.

Permits are available at no charge online at burnpermit.fire.ca.gov.

Property owners are required to submit an application and watch a short educational video. Applicants will be provided with information and resources to conduct burns safely, and one-year permits will be valid from Monday to April 30, 2024.

Permits are necessary for those planning to burn in State Responsibility Areas, jurisdictions where CAL FIRE is responsible for fire prevention and suppression.

Check for this designation at www.firepreventionfee.org/sra-lookup.

Additional permits through local agencies may be necessary depending on the location. Check with your local air quality management district for allowable burn days:

Bay Area Air Quality Management District (southern Sonoma and Napa counties): 1-877-466-2876

Lake County Air Quality Management District: 707-263-7000

Northern Sonoma County Air Pollution Control District: 707-565-2876

Yolo-Solano Air Quality Control District: 530-757-3660

Note: This article has been edited to update the phone number for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

