Cal Fire suspends burn permits in Sonoma, Lake, Napa counties

Cal Fire is suspending burn permits in several Northern California counties, including Sonoma, because of increased fire danger in the region, according to a news release from the agency this week.

Starting Monday, residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves will be banned in State Responsibility Areas in Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Solano, Yolo and Colusa counties.

The region’s hot, dry conditions and extended fire season led Cal Fire to suspend the permits, the release said. Firefighters statewide already have responded to 1,788 wildfires since Jan. 1.

“Last year, California experienced its most destructive fire season in the state’s known history,” Cal Fire director Thom Porter said in the release. “Together, we must continue to adapt and evolve to be able to withstand the intensity of these fire, keeping in mind that the only way to minimize the damage they cause is through education, prevention and mitigation efforts. We are relying on the public to be ready.”

Restricted temporary burn permits still may be issued for essential reasons. If a Cal Fire official inspects a site and issues a special permit, agriculture, fire training, land management and other industrial burning may continue.

Campfires on private property and campgrounds are allowed as long as it’s maintained and cannot spread to nearby wildlands. Visit PreventWildfireCa.org to apply for a campfire permit.