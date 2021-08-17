Caldor fire near Lake Tahoe rages overnight, destroying structures and triggering evacuations

The small community of Grizzly Flats was ordered to evacuate late Monday as a wildfire burning in the El Dorado National Forest 40 miles southwest of Lake Tahoe grew wildly overnight.

The Caldor fire broke out Saturday and grew from 2,261 acres Monday night to 6,500 acres Tuesday morning, burning through heavy timber in a steep river canyon, Cal Fire said. It is zero percent contained.

"Extreme fire behavior was observed overnight causing immediate mandatory evacuations in the area and structure loss was observed," the U.S. Forest Service said in a Tuesday morning update posted on Facebook. "The actual number of destroyed/damaged structures is undetermined as fire conditions are not yet safe to bring in damage assessment teams."

Populated communities threatened by flames include Grizzly Flats and Omo Ranch, as well as private businesses, commercial timberlands, vineyards and other agricultural lands, the Forest Service said.

"Due to rapidly expanding fire tonight the El Dorado County Sheriff has issued mandatory evacuations notices for the Grizzly Flats," the U.S. Forest Service said Monday night.

Earlier on Monday, the county sheriff's office issued mandatory evacuation orders for Big Mountain and Leoni Meadows, home of a camp and retreat center.

An evacuation center is open at Fireman's Hall at 3734 China Garden Road in Diamond Springs.

The first flames were spotted at 7 p.m. Saturday just south of Pollock Pines in El Dorado County, 4 miles south of the small town of Grizzly Flats (population 1,000) and 2 miles east of the unincorporated community of Omo Ranch. The fire was active overnight Sunday, spreading in all directions but especially on its eastern edge, the Forest Service said. Crews worked on a spot fire on Big Mountain Ridge.

"The fire made aggressive runs today," the Forest Service said Monday. "A spot fire on Big Mountain Ridge contributed to a significant increase of acres burned to the east, in alignment with the Cosumnes River drainage."

Critical fire weather is forecast through the week with hot, desiccating offshore winds expected to pick up Tuesday and continue into Wednesday.

Nearly 250 personnel are assigned to the blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown.