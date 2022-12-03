California accused dozens of CHP officers of overtime fraud. Their defense: Everyone does it

California Highway Patrol officers stationed in East Los Angeles grew so accustomed to uneventful overtime shifts that they set up a room with six beds where they could sleep while on duty, according to investigative reports prepared by the department.

Photos of the beds, set up in a room nicknamed “535 Inn” after the station’s identification number, appear in reports that formed the basis for the CHP to fire many of the officers and, early this year, for Attorney General Rob Bonta to charge 54 of them with fraud and felony wage theft of about $267,000.

The criminal charges followed a CHP audit and investigation that found officers exaggerated the overtime hours they had worked on late-night Caltrans details, reporting full shifts when in fact they spent only a few hours, or none, at work sites. The East L.A. office was the smallest in CHP’s Southern Division but accounted for nearly three times as much reimbursable overtime as the largest office in the division, according to a summary of CHP’s initial audit.

By Thursday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge had dismissed charges against nearly all of the officers — over objections from Bonta’s office — in a deal that allowed them to repay Caltrans for the unworked hours without admitting guilt. Fifty-two of the 54 officers agreed to the deal, while two planned to proceed to trial.

A batch of investigative reports the CHP recently provided in response to a California Public Records Act request from The Sacramento Bee, along with the defense attorneys’ court documents, provide new details of how the investigation came about and hint at how the criminal cases frayed.

The accused officers claimed, in court documents prepared by attorneys, that East L.A.’s overtime practices had been the same or similar for nearly 20 years before the audit, were supported by a written policy, were approved by managers and were common at CHP offices throughout the state.

The practice of leaving work early and then receiving full pay starts at CHP’s training academy, and is so common that officers often stop working after filling traffic ticket or DUI quotas, even if their shift isn’t over, the accused officers claimed in the court documents.

The officers claimed CHP singled out them out with an investigation only because two officers had filed a labor grievance over changes to the overtime shifts.

“The conduct they engaged in was perfectly legal; it was an accepted practice for decades,” said Steve Cooley, a Los Angeles-based attorney who represented the officers in administrative proceedings and in preliminary Los Angeles County legal proceedings.

In a 2019 press conference, former California Highway Patrol Southern Division Chief Mark Garrett strongly condemned what he said was fraudulent activity in the East L.A. office, calling it an “aberration” among the department’s 103 commands around the state.

The CHP had not responded by the end of the day Friday to questions from The Bee, emailed Monday, about overtime practices at different offices and other aspects of its investigation.

Padded hours on Caltrans details

Caltrans requested most of the CHP details from the East L.A. station through a program called the Maintenance Zone Enhanced Enforcement Program, or MAZEEP, that was created in 1997 to improve safety in work zones for things like graffiti removal or electrical work.

The program has reduced speeding and crashes and helped curb incidents such as people throwing objects at workers from cars, according to Caltrans budget requests and CHP’s investigative reports.

Supervisors request each security detail and Caltrans pays for them out of a designated fund. Highway Patrol officers volunteer for the shifts, which in East L.A. typically ran from around 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The majority of MAZEEP shifts in the East L.A. area ended early, according to the reports. Officers returned to the office, went home or traveled somewhere else, remaining available by cell phone and reporting eight hours or more of overtime, according to the CHP investigation, which drew on subpoenaed cell phone data and other records to establish officers’ movements.

Caltrans supervisors signed off on officers’ time claims, according to CHP’s reports.

The reports probed whether any quid pro quo existed between Caltrans and CHP employees.

They established only that the two groups socialized outside work and that East L.A. officers “sometimes chipped in to purchase pizza, barbecue, or birthday presents” for the Caltrans employees, according to a summary of facts included in an April 2020 State Personnel Board order denying a disciplinary appeal from three officers.