What the actual fake?!

Some Californians received an early wake-up call Thursday morning when an earthquake drill message was sent out at 3:19 a.m., nearly seven hours before it was expected.

The MyShake app, which alerts users of approaching or active quakes, was set to send out a test message at 10:19 a.m. in coordination with International ShakeOut day, the annual drill to allow families, schools, businesses and organizations to prepare together.

Another alert will be sent at the original scheduled time, according to a Berkeley Seismological Lab spokesperson.

🤔 Hmmm…if folks can cause a #swiftquake with their shaking, imagine what their shaking can do for #earthquakepreparedness. Join us for the #GreatShakeOut and shake it out, shake it out: https://t.co/itFjIizN31 pic.twitter.com/CEgINnvVHV — USGS (@USGS) October 17, 2023

Representatives with ShakeAlert, the earthquake warning system that supports the app, said in a post to X (formerly Twitter) that it knew there had been a mistake.

“We acknowledge that no one wants to get a test message this early and we are working with our #ShakeAlert techical partner to determine what happened,” the system said in a 3:58 a.m. post.

“There was likely a mixup between time zones set in the test alert system,” it said in a subsequent message, adding the MyShake app would be the next to make a statement.

Some people agreed — it seemed to be a difference of selecting the correct time zone — but they still weren’t too happy.

“This ended up being my alarm clock,” one poster said.

“Yes, I was woken up and I couldn’t go back to sleep. Not happy about it and I hope it won’t happen again,” another said.

“Just deleted the app. I don’t trust it,” one other commented.

Others felt a sense of security — knowing the system would wake them up in an actual emergency.

“The good news was we confirmed that the alert would wake me and my husband during a real quake,” one post said. “Now please never send us a test alert that early again 😂.”

As of 8:30 a.m., MyShake had not published a statement regarding the issue with the alert.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.