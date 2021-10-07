California Governor signs pair of Dodd bills meant to avert, or manage disasters

As North Bay residents and government agencies brace annually for fire-related disasters, Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, is celebrating Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature on a pair of bills aimed at reducing fire severity and making disaster management easier on local governments.

Senate Bill 332, which Newsom signed Wednesday, adds greater protections for property owners engaged in controlled burn operations that many believe are key to reducing fire severity in the future.

Dodd’s office said concerns about liability for costs associated with controlled burns had kept many landowners from adopting the preventative tool. Senate Bill 332 raises the standard for seeking state suppression costs, “requiring a showing of gross negligence rather than simple negligence,” according to a news release from Dodd’s office.

The bill, which was supported by a broad coalition of ranchers, conservationists and tribal governments, had bipartisan support, and builds on prior Dodd legislation to create a $20 million insurance pilot program to encourage prescribed burning.

“Today we take an important step toward protecting our state from the kinds of wildfires that have been so destructive over the past few years,” Dodd said in the release. “Controlled burning is a valuable tool in addressing the buildup of fuels in our parched forests and wildlands. Its use can save us from ever-worsening conditions caused by drought and climate change. I thank the governor for seeing the value in this new law.”

Another Dodd bill - Senate Bill 52 - promises additional resources to local governments forced into costly emergency operations amid power shutoffs.

The bill, signed Thursday by Newsom, clarifies that such shutoffs, like those initiated by Pacific Gas & Electric in each of the past two fire seasons, are eligible for official emergency declarations that can trigger additional state aid for local governments.

Senate Bill 52 was supported by a range of entities, including the California Fire Chiefs Association and Rural County Representatives of California, and it earned broad bipartisan support.

“We must ensure our communities have adequate resources to respond to power shutoffs while we make utilities improve their grid,” Dodd said in a news release. “Clearly, the wildfire threat is not going away, and utility companies will continue to employ this preventative measure. The signing of this bill removes some of the financial strain from local government and allows us to keep the public safe.”